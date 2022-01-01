Miami sushi restaurants you'll love

Top sushi restaurants in Miami, Florida

If you’re craving authentic Japanese cuisine in Miami, get ready to be delighted. Miami has some of the most delicious Japanese restaurants and sushi in the state. Visit the downtown area for classy Japanese eateries and savory the best sushi you’ve ever tasted. Fresh fish is the key to exceptional sushi and authentic Japanese cuisine and Miami does not disappoint.

Explore the chic Japanese offerings just off Town Square or enjoy casual Japanese BBQ a few blocks from the coast. Whether you’re enjoying sushi night with the kids or taking the squad out for a night of fun, you’ll find a Japanese restaurant that suits your every need. Fresh seafood, noodles, and handmade sashimi, it doesn’t get better than authentic Japanese food.

Wash it all down with fragrant smooth sake. A traditional Japanese beverage made of fermented rice, this unique alcoholic drink is a fine complement to traditional dishes. Other choices include beer, lemon sours, and whiskey highballs. Enjoy a romantic evening at a hibachi grill or a late night with friends devouring udon noodles, either way, Japanese restaurants in Miami have you covered.

Must-try sushi restaurants in Miami

KAE SUNSET image

 

KAE SUNSET

5701 sunset dr, South miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Volcano Roll$9.00
Raw tuna, raw salmon, kani salad, tobiko, avocado, cream cheese, crunchy flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Eel Deluxe$10.00
(5 pcs.) Kanikama, cream cheese, avocado, shrimp, eel, almonds and aji amarillo
Giralda Roll$9.00
Salmon, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, tobiko, crunchy flakes, soy paper, eel sauce and spicy mayo
More about KAE SUNSET
Pubbelly Sushi image

 

Pubbelly Sushi

8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yellowtail Roll$20.00
8pcs Kanikama inside, torched yellowtail on top with yuzu truffle and nori tempura flakes
Butter Krab Roll$18.00
2pcs Kanikama, sesame soy paper, warm clarified butter and ponzu
Rockshrimp Tempura Roll$19.00
8pcs Spicy tuna tartar and mango inside, sliced avocado, spicy mayo and rock shrimp on top
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Sushi Ko image

 

Sushi Ko

7971 SW 40 ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
DRAGON$12.00
(8 pcs) - Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo & topped with sliced avocado.
FIVE FIVE$18.00
(8 pcs) - Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, topped with dynamite sauce (cooked fish, krab, massago & onions) with spicy mayo & teriyaki sauce.
KIKO$12.00
(8 PCS) - Deep fried scallops, krab salad, spicy mayo, kimchee sauce, topped with tobiko & masago.
More about Sushi Ko
Soya Sushi Bar image

SUSHI

Soya Sushi Bar

11402 nw 41st st Suite 101, Doral

Avg 4.2 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyozas$9.00
Five fried or steamed dumplings stuffed with pork or vegetables. Served with ponzu or sweet & sour sauce and topped with honey mustard.
Edamame$8.00
Soybeans sprinkled with salt, sesame oil and soy sauce. LIGHTER CHOICE
Guava Roll$19.00
Kani and shrimp tempura, cream cheese, guava paste and sweet plantain. Wrapped with soy paper. Topped with tuna, special masago sauce and tempura flakes. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about Soya Sushi Bar
Sokai Sushi Bar image

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
GYOZA$7.00
STEAMED OR FRIED PORK DUMPLINGS, MICROGREENS AND PONZU SAUCE
EDAMAME$7.00
STEAMED EDAMAME
CRISPY SALMON TRUFFLE GUACAMOLE$18.00
TRUFFLE SALMON TARTARE, CRISPY RICE, HANDMADE GUACAMOLE, TOBIKO, MIRCROGREENS AND AJI AMARILLO
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
OMAKAI sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

OMAKAI sushi

2107 NW 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.8 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ikura (Salmon Roe) - 2 pc$12.00
Salmon roe with a nice pop, marinated in a salty sweet and smoky soy. 2-pc/order.
Hamachi (Yellowtail) (2 pc)$8.00
Japanese amberjack or yellowtail. 2-pc/order
O-Toro Truffle - 1 pc$8.00
Chu-Toro Truffle- 1 pc
More about OMAKAI sushi
Pubbelly Sushi image

 

Pubbelly Sushi

19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Butter Krab Roll$18.00
2pcs Kanikama, sesame soy paper, warm clarified butter and ponzu
Tuna Pizza$19.00
Tuna sashimi, crispy tortilla, garlic aioli, truffle oil (4 pcs)
Bigeye Tuna Roll$21.00
5pcs Spicy tuna tartar, arroz pegao (crispy rice), truffle oil, sea salt
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Taikin Asian Cuisine image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Taikin Asian Cuisine

7450 NW 104th Avenue, Doral

Avg 4.4 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Irenko Roll$25.00
Kani Osaki, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Eel, Sweet Plantain, Scallions, Truffle Oil, Spicy Shrimp and avocado on top
Chaufa Fried Rice$17.00
Scallions. Cilantro. Shallots. String Beans. Shitake Mushrooms Egg and your choice of Chicken I Beef I Shrimp $15.00 I Mixed 2 Protein + $2 I Mixed 3 Protein + $4
Alaska Roll$11.00
Scottish Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese
More about Taikin Asian Cuisine
KAE DORAL image

 

KAE DORAL

3265 NW 107th Ave, Doral

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kae Roll$11.00
(5 pcs.) Mamenori, scallions, cream cheese, avocado, shallots, tuna, salmon, tobiko, kanikama, eel sauce, aji amarillo, truffle oil and microcilantro
Volcano Roll$9.00
Raw tuna, raw salmon, kani salad, tobiko, avocado, cream cheese, crunchy flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Giralda Roll$9.00
Salmon, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, tobiko, crunchy flakes, soy paper, eel sauce and spicy mayo
More about KAE DORAL
SUGARCANE raw bar grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SUGARCANE raw bar grill

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (6245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crunchy Tuna$20.00
avocado, spicy tempura
flakes, sweet chili
Brussels$14.00
sweet soy, aged balsamic, orange segment
Goat Cheese Croquettes$12.00
guava jam
More about SUGARCANE raw bar grill
El Tiesto cafe image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

El Tiesto cafe

3023 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.1 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mofongo 2x1$16.00
Promocion solo Lunes y Viernes
French Fries$6.00
Mofongo$14.00
More about El Tiesto cafe
Sushiato image

 

Sushiato

26 SW 8TH ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gyozas$8.00
Pork or vegetables dumplings (fried or steamed)
Alaska Roll$11.00
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese
Falcon Roll$20.00
Salmon, shrimp tempura & cream cheese with Poseidon Salad (wakame & krab mix), crunchy flakes, spicy mayo & eel sauce on top
More about Sushiato
Shokudo Miami image

SUSHI

Shokudo Miami

4740 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rainbow$14.00
california topped with sashimi
New York Spicy Tuna$13.00
masago, hot sesame oil, scallion, avocado, kewpie mayo, tempura flakes
Jalapeno Hamachi Roll$15.00
hamachi (pacific yellowtail), roasted tomatoes, red onion, jalapeño and cilantro
More about Shokudo Miami
Sushi Bay image

 

Sushi Bay

9837 SW 184th Street, Palmetto Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Rice (6 pc)$14.00
Sushi Bay's signature spicy tuna on top of crispy sushi rice with avocado, jalapeno, green onions, ikura, spicy mayo and sweet sauce
Sarah's Sunshine Roll (8 pc)$16.00
Salmon, cream cheese, organic mango inside. Topped with avocado, sesame seeds
Crab Rangoon (4)$14.00
Wonton filled wirh real blue crab salad and cream cheese deep fried served with eel sauce
More about Sushi Bay
Negroni image

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

Negroni

3201 Buena Vista Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.4 (273 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ravioli$20.00
Short ribs ravioli in a creamy sauce with prosciutto, grape tomatoes, basil, mushrooms and parmigiano cheese.
Maki Ebi Teri$19.00
Grilled shrimps and cream cheese covered with salmon, lime tataki and teriyaki sauce.
Spicy Mayo$1.00
More about Negroni
Sushi Sake image

SUSHI

Sushi Sake

9565 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.6 (820 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
DRAGON$14.00
Tempura Shrimp, Krab Meats, Asparagus, Masago, Spicy Mayo Topped with Avocado and Eel Sauce
ANGEL ROLL$16.00
Shrimp Tempura, Krab Salad, Masago, Cream Cheese, Topped with Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce and Topped with Crunch
SPECIAL FRIED RICE$18.00
Chicken, Steak and Shrimp
More about Sushi Sake
PLANTA Queen image

 

PLANTA Queen

3015 Grand Avenue, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TRUFFLE FRIED RICE$24.95
Shaved Black Truffle, Shiitake Bacon, Peas, Egg (Contains Soy)
BANG BANG BROCCOLI$13.75
Sweet Chili & Peanut Sauce (Contains Nuts And Soy)
CRISPY RICE$15.75
Avocado, Spicy Ahi Watermelon (Contains Soy)
More about PLANTA Queen
OMAKAI sushi image

 

OMAKAI sushi

18831 Biscayne Blvd #220, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
OMA$34.00
Seasonal Appetizer, Sashimi Special, Seasonal Fish Sushi (2 pc), Salmon Sushi (1 pc), Yellowtail Sushi (1 pc), Albacore Tuna Sushi (1 pc), Bluefin Tuna Sushi (2 pc), Chef Special Cut Roll (4 pc) and a Blue Crab Cut Roll (4 pc).
Unagi (Fresh Water Eel) - 2 pc$8.00
Fresh water eel, warm sweet and savory like dessert sushi. Perfect to end the meal. 2-pc/order
Hamachi (Yellowtail) (2 pc)$8.00
Japanese amberjack or yellowtail. 2-pc/order
More about OMAKAI sushi
KAE by Chef Landa image

 

KAE by Chef Landa

143 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Deluxe Roll$12.00
Crispy lobster, avocado, scallions, crispy flakes, tobiko,
cream cheese, mamenori and honey yuzu sauce
Dragon Roll$15.00
Shrimp, asparagus, cream cheese, avocado, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Giralda Roll$12.00
Salmon, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, tobiko, crunchy flakes, soy paper, eel sauce and spicy mayo
More about KAE by Chef Landa
Itamae image

 

Itamae

140 NE 39TH STREET 136, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thirty Three & One Third$18.00
crispy white fish, avocado topped with smoked white fish, acebichado aioli
Oahu Salmon Poke Bowl$20.00
salmon, cucumber, edamame, sweet shiitake mushroom, watermelon radish, yuzu shoyu
Ocean Trout Maki$18.00
cucumber, shiso, yuzu miso aioli, masago
More about Itamae
Pubbelly Sushi image

 

Pubbelly Sushi

701 S Miami Ave., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bigeye Tuna Roll$21.00
5pcs Spicy tuna tartar, arroz pegao (crispy rice), truffle oil, sea salt
Rockshrimp Tempura Roll$19.00
8pcs Spicy tuna tartar and mango inside, sliced avocado, spicy mayo and rock shrimp on top
Salmon$4.50
1pc Salmon sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Akashi Brickell image

 

Akashi Brickell

1063 Brickell Plz, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel$9.00
Salmon, cream cheese, and sesame seeds.
Rainbow$13.00
A selection of sashimi and avocado on top of a California roll.
Dragon$12.50
Roll with tempura shrimp, krabmeat, masago, asparagus, and spicy mayonnaise. Topped with avocado and eel sauce.
More about Akashi Brickell
KOA POKE AND BURRITO image

 

KOA POKE AND BURRITO

10728 NW 74TH ST 305 THE POKE LIFE LLC, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
COKE ZERO$2.50
BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL$16.99
More about KOA POKE AND BURRITO
Awa Miami @ Riverside image

 

Awa Miami @ Riverside

25 SE 5th st awa, brickell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
VEGAN ROLL$12.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Mushroom
AWA POKE Veg$11.00
More about Awa Miami @ Riverside
Moshi Moshi MIMO image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Moshi Moshi MIMO

7232 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.1 (852 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
HOUSE MIXED GREEN SALAD$7.00
ponzu dressing
More about Moshi Moshi MIMO
Akashi Japanese Restaurant image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Akashi Japanese Restaurant

5830 S. Dixie Highway, South Miami

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
More about Akashi Japanese Restaurant
Moshi Moshi Brickell image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Moshi Moshi Brickell

1744 SW 3RD AVE, MIAMI

Avg 4.2 (1414 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Moshi Moshi Brickell
Restaurant banner

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
EDAMAME$7.00
STEAMED EDAMAME
GYOZA$7.00
STEAMED OR FRIED PORK DUMPLINGS, MICROGREENS AND PONZU SAUCE
PORK BELLY BUNS$15.00
PORK BELLY, STEAMED BUNS, CRISPY SWEET POTATO, CRIOLLA SAUCE AND AJI AMARILLO AIOLI
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Sokai Sushi Kendall

11735 SW 147th Ave, miami

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CALIFORNIA ROLL$8.00
SUSHI RICE, AVOCADO, KANI STICK
EDAMAME$7.00
STEAMED EDAMAME
PORK BELLY BUNS$15.00
PORK BELLY, STEAMED BUNS, CRISPY SWEET POTATO, CRIOLLA SAUCE AND AJI AMARILLO AIOLI
More about Sokai Sushi Kendall
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sokai Sushi Bar

10141 w flagler st, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
PORK BELLY BUNS$15.00
PORK BELLY, STEAMED BUNS, CRISPY SWEET POTATO, CRIOLLA SAUCE AND AJI AMARILLO AIOLI
CALIFORNIA ROLL$8.00
SUSHI RICE, AVOCADO, KANI STICK
CRISPY SALMON TRUFFLE GUACAMOLE$18.00
TRUFFLE SALMON TARTARE, CRISPY RICE, HANDMADE GUACAMOLE, TOBIKO, MIRCROGREENS AND AJI AMARILLO
More about Sokai Sushi Bar

