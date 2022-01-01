Miami sushi restaurants you'll love
Top sushi restaurants in Miami, Florida
If you’re craving authentic Japanese cuisine in Miami, get ready to be delighted. Miami has some of the most delicious Japanese restaurants and sushi in the state. Visit the downtown area for classy Japanese eateries and savory the best sushi you’ve ever tasted. Fresh fish is the key to exceptional sushi and authentic Japanese cuisine and Miami does not disappoint.
Explore the chic Japanese offerings just off Town Square or enjoy casual Japanese BBQ a few blocks from the coast. Whether you’re enjoying sushi night with the kids or taking the squad out for a night of fun, you’ll find a Japanese restaurant that suits your every need. Fresh seafood, noodles, and handmade sashimi, it doesn’t get better than authentic Japanese food.
Wash it all down with fragrant smooth sake. A traditional Japanese beverage made of fermented rice, this unique alcoholic drink is a fine complement to traditional dishes. Other choices include beer, lemon sours, and whiskey highballs. Enjoy a romantic evening at a hibachi grill or a late night with friends devouring udon noodles, either way, Japanese restaurants in Miami have you covered.
Must-try sushi restaurants in Miami
KAE SUNSET
5701 sunset dr, South miami
|Popular items
|Volcano Roll
|$9.00
Raw tuna, raw salmon, kani salad, tobiko, avocado, cream cheese, crunchy flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo
|Eel Deluxe
|$10.00
(5 pcs.) Kanikama, cream cheese, avocado, shrimp, eel, almonds and aji amarillo
|Giralda Roll
|$9.00
Salmon, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, tobiko, crunchy flakes, soy paper, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Pubbelly Sushi
8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami
|Popular items
|Yellowtail Roll
|$20.00
8pcs Kanikama inside, torched yellowtail on top with yuzu truffle and nori tempura flakes
|Butter Krab Roll
|$18.00
2pcs Kanikama, sesame soy paper, warm clarified butter and ponzu
|Rockshrimp Tempura Roll
|$19.00
8pcs Spicy tuna tartar and mango inside, sliced avocado, spicy mayo and rock shrimp on top
Sushi Ko
7971 SW 40 ST, MIAMI
|Popular items
|DRAGON
|$12.00
(8 pcs) - Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo & topped with sliced avocado.
|FIVE FIVE
|$18.00
(8 pcs) - Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, topped with dynamite sauce (cooked fish, krab, massago & onions) with spicy mayo & teriyaki sauce.
|KIKO
|$12.00
(8 PCS) - Deep fried scallops, krab salad, spicy mayo, kimchee sauce, topped with tobiko & masago.
Soya Sushi Bar
11402 nw 41st st Suite 101, Doral
|Popular items
|Gyozas
|$9.00
Five fried or steamed dumplings stuffed with pork or vegetables. Served with ponzu or sweet & sour sauce and topped with honey mustard.
|Edamame
|$8.00
Soybeans sprinkled with salt, sesame oil and soy sauce. LIGHTER CHOICE
|Guava Roll
|$19.00
Kani and shrimp tempura, cream cheese, guava paste and sweet plantain. Wrapped with soy paper. Topped with tuna, special masago sauce and tempura flakes. CONSUMER ADVISORY Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egss may increase your risk of foodborne ilness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Sokai Sushi Bar
10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami
|Popular items
|GYOZA
|$7.00
STEAMED OR FRIED PORK DUMPLINGS, MICROGREENS AND PONZU SAUCE
|EDAMAME
|$7.00
STEAMED EDAMAME
|CRISPY SALMON TRUFFLE GUACAMOLE
|$18.00
TRUFFLE SALMON TARTARE, CRISPY RICE, HANDMADE GUACAMOLE, TOBIKO, MIRCROGREENS AND AJI AMARILLO
OMAKAI sushi
2107 NW 2nd Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Ikura (Salmon Roe) - 2 pc
|$12.00
Salmon roe with a nice pop, marinated in a salty sweet and smoky soy. 2-pc/order.
|Hamachi (Yellowtail) (2 pc)
|$8.00
Japanese amberjack or yellowtail. 2-pc/order
|O-Toro Truffle - 1 pc
|$8.00
Chu-Toro Truffle- 1 pc
Pubbelly Sushi
19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura
|Popular items
|Butter Krab Roll
|$18.00
2pcs Kanikama, sesame soy paper, warm clarified butter and ponzu
|Tuna Pizza
|$19.00
Tuna sashimi, crispy tortilla, garlic aioli, truffle oil (4 pcs)
|Bigeye Tuna Roll
|$21.00
5pcs Spicy tuna tartar, arroz pegao (crispy rice), truffle oil, sea salt
Taikin Asian Cuisine
7450 NW 104th Avenue, Doral
|Popular items
|Irenko Roll
|$25.00
Kani Osaki, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Eel, Sweet Plantain, Scallions, Truffle Oil, Spicy Shrimp and avocado on top
|Chaufa Fried Rice
|$17.00
Scallions. Cilantro. Shallots. String Beans. Shitake Mushrooms Egg and your choice of Chicken I Beef I Shrimp $15.00 I Mixed 2 Protein + $2 I Mixed 3 Protein + $4
|Alaska Roll
|$11.00
Scottish Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese
KAE DORAL
3265 NW 107th Ave, Doral
|Popular items
|Kae Roll
|$11.00
(5 pcs.) Mamenori, scallions, cream cheese, avocado, shallots, tuna, salmon, tobiko, kanikama, eel sauce, aji amarillo, truffle oil and microcilantro
|Volcano Roll
|$9.00
Raw tuna, raw salmon, kani salad, tobiko, avocado, cream cheese, crunchy flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo
|Giralda Roll
|$9.00
Salmon, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, tobiko, crunchy flakes, soy paper, eel sauce and spicy mayo
SUGARCANE raw bar grill
3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Crunchy Tuna
|$20.00
avocado, spicy tempura
flakes, sweet chili
|Brussels
|$14.00
sweet soy, aged balsamic, orange segment
|Goat Cheese Croquettes
|$12.00
guava jam
El Tiesto cafe
3023 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Popular items
|Mofongo 2x1
|$16.00
Promocion solo Lunes y Viernes
|French Fries
|$6.00
|Mofongo
|$14.00
Sushiato
26 SW 8TH ST, MIAMI
|Popular items
|Gyozas
|$8.00
Pork or vegetables dumplings (fried or steamed)
|Alaska Roll
|$11.00
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese
|Falcon Roll
|$20.00
Salmon, shrimp tempura & cream cheese with Poseidon Salad (wakame & krab mix), crunchy flakes, spicy mayo & eel sauce on top
Shokudo Miami
4740 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Rainbow
|$14.00
california topped with sashimi
|New York Spicy Tuna
|$13.00
masago, hot sesame oil, scallion, avocado, kewpie mayo, tempura flakes
|Jalapeno Hamachi Roll
|$15.00
hamachi (pacific yellowtail), roasted tomatoes, red onion, jalapeño and cilantro
Sushi Bay
9837 SW 184th Street, Palmetto Bay
|Popular items
|Crispy Rice (6 pc)
|$14.00
Sushi Bay's signature spicy tuna on top of crispy sushi rice with avocado, jalapeno, green onions, ikura, spicy mayo and sweet sauce
|Sarah's Sunshine Roll (8 pc)
|$16.00
Salmon, cream cheese, organic mango inside. Topped with avocado, sesame seeds
|Crab Rangoon (4)
|$14.00
Wonton filled wirh real blue crab salad and cream cheese deep fried served with eel sauce
Negroni
3201 Buena Vista Blvd, Miami
|Popular items
|Ravioli
|$20.00
Short ribs ravioli in a creamy sauce with prosciutto, grape tomatoes, basil, mushrooms and parmigiano cheese.
|Maki Ebi Teri
|$19.00
Grilled shrimps and cream cheese covered with salmon, lime tataki and teriyaki sauce.
|Spicy Mayo
|$1.00
Sushi Sake
9565 SW 72nd St, Miami
|Popular items
|DRAGON
|$14.00
Tempura Shrimp, Krab Meats, Asparagus, Masago, Spicy Mayo Topped with Avocado and Eel Sauce
|ANGEL ROLL
|$16.00
Shrimp Tempura, Krab Salad, Masago, Cream Cheese, Topped with Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce and Topped with Crunch
|SPECIAL FRIED RICE
|$18.00
Chicken, Steak and Shrimp
PLANTA Queen
3015 Grand Avenue, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|TRUFFLE FRIED RICE
|$24.95
Shaved Black Truffle, Shiitake Bacon, Peas, Egg (Contains Soy)
|BANG BANG BROCCOLI
|$13.75
Sweet Chili & Peanut Sauce (Contains Nuts And Soy)
|CRISPY RICE
|$15.75
Avocado, Spicy Ahi Watermelon (Contains Soy)
OMAKAI sushi
18831 Biscayne Blvd #220, Aventura
|Popular items
|OMA
|$34.00
Seasonal Appetizer, Sashimi Special, Seasonal Fish Sushi (2 pc), Salmon Sushi (1 pc), Yellowtail Sushi (1 pc), Albacore Tuna Sushi (1 pc), Bluefin Tuna Sushi (2 pc), Chef Special Cut Roll (4 pc) and a Blue Crab Cut Roll (4 pc).
|Unagi (Fresh Water Eel) - 2 pc
|$8.00
Fresh water eel, warm sweet and savory like dessert sushi. Perfect to end the meal. 2-pc/order
|Hamachi (Yellowtail) (2 pc)
|$8.00
Japanese amberjack or yellowtail. 2-pc/order
KAE by Chef Landa
143 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Lobster Deluxe Roll
|$12.00
Crispy lobster, avocado, scallions, crispy flakes, tobiko,
cream cheese, mamenori and honey yuzu sauce
|Dragon Roll
|$15.00
Shrimp, asparagus, cream cheese, avocado, eel sauce and spicy mayo
|Giralda Roll
|$12.00
Salmon, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, tobiko, crunchy flakes, soy paper, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Itamae
140 NE 39TH STREET 136, Miami
|Popular items
|Thirty Three & One Third
|$18.00
crispy white fish, avocado topped with smoked white fish, acebichado aioli
|Oahu Salmon Poke Bowl
|$20.00
salmon, cucumber, edamame, sweet shiitake mushroom, watermelon radish, yuzu shoyu
|Ocean Trout Maki
|$18.00
cucumber, shiso, yuzu miso aioli, masago
Pubbelly Sushi
701 S Miami Ave., Miami
|Popular items
|Bigeye Tuna Roll
|$21.00
5pcs Spicy tuna tartar, arroz pegao (crispy rice), truffle oil, sea salt
|Rockshrimp Tempura Roll
|$19.00
8pcs Spicy tuna tartar and mango inside, sliced avocado, spicy mayo and rock shrimp on top
|Salmon
|$4.50
1pc Salmon sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.
Akashi Brickell
1063 Brickell Plz, Miami
|Popular items
|Bagel
|$9.00
Salmon, cream cheese, and sesame seeds.
|Rainbow
|$13.00
A selection of sashimi and avocado on top of a California roll.
|Dragon
|$12.50
Roll with tempura shrimp, krabmeat, masago, asparagus, and spicy mayonnaise. Topped with avocado and eel sauce.
KOA POKE AND BURRITO
10728 NW 74TH ST 305 THE POKE LIFE LLC, MIAMI
|Popular items
|COKE ZERO
|$2.50
|BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL
|$16.99
Awa Miami @ Riverside
25 SE 5th st awa, brickell
|Popular items
|VEGAN ROLL
|$12.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Mushroom
|AWA POKE Veg
|$11.00
Moshi Moshi MIMO
7232 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Popular items
|HOUSE MIXED GREEN SALAD
|$7.00
ponzu dressing
Akashi Japanese Restaurant
5830 S. Dixie Highway, South Miami
Moshi Moshi Brickell
1744 SW 3RD AVE, MIAMI
Sokai Sushi Bar
8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami
|Popular items
|EDAMAME
|$7.00
STEAMED EDAMAME
|GYOZA
|$7.00
STEAMED OR FRIED PORK DUMPLINGS, MICROGREENS AND PONZU SAUCE
|PORK BELLY BUNS
|$15.00
PORK BELLY, STEAMED BUNS, CRISPY SWEET POTATO, CRIOLLA SAUCE AND AJI AMARILLO AIOLI
Sokai Sushi Kendall
11735 SW 147th Ave, miami
|Popular items
|CALIFORNIA ROLL
|$8.00
SUSHI RICE, AVOCADO, KANI STICK
|EDAMAME
|$7.00
STEAMED EDAMAME
|PORK BELLY BUNS
|$15.00
PORK BELLY, STEAMED BUNS, CRISPY SWEET POTATO, CRIOLLA SAUCE AND AJI AMARILLO AIOLI
Sokai Sushi Bar
10141 w flagler st, Miami
|Popular items
|PORK BELLY BUNS
|$15.00
PORK BELLY, STEAMED BUNS, CRISPY SWEET POTATO, CRIOLLA SAUCE AND AJI AMARILLO AIOLI
|CALIFORNIA ROLL
|$8.00
SUSHI RICE, AVOCADO, KANI STICK
|CRISPY SALMON TRUFFLE GUACAMOLE
|$18.00
TRUFFLE SALMON TARTARE, CRISPY RICE, HANDMADE GUACAMOLE, TOBIKO, MIRCROGREENS AND AJI AMARILLO
