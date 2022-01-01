Brickell bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Brickell
More about Issabella's
Issabella's
901 S Miami Avenue, Miami
|Popular items
|LIMES
|$0.79
Each
|BEEF TOMATO
|$1.09
Each
|BANANAS
|$0.85
Each
More about Fourteen Eatery
TAPAS
Fourteen Eatery
1401 Brickell Ave., Miami
|Popular items
|05 Garlic Pork Loin
|76 Goat Cheese, Tomato & Honey Mustard - Cereal Bread
|44 Grilled Chicken, Roasted Pepper, Tomato & Alioli
More about Balan's Bar & Brasserie
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Balan's Bar & Brasserie
901 S Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|BENEDICT
|$15.95
Two poached eggs, hollandaise* sauce served on a toasted English muffin, breakfast potatoes & mixed leaf salad
|STEAK & EGGS
|$36.95
5oz Certified Angus Filet Mignon, truffle butter, 2 sunny side up eggs, French fries
|OMELET
|$16.95
Classic or egg white Add two: Ham, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, spinach or mushrooms. Served with breakfast potatoes & mixed leaf salad
More about Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
1000 S. Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Maria
|$18.99
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan
|Claudio
|$18.99
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil.
Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side
|Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar dressing
More about Baby Jane
Baby Jane
500 Brickell Avenue, Miami
|Popular items
|Tonkotsu
|$15.00
|CarrotGinger Salad
|$10.00
|Shiro Shoyu
|$15.00
More about Piola
Piola
1250 S Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Fusilli Bianco Verde
|$16.00
Sautéed chicken, broccolini, cream and Parmesan cheese.
|Penne Rosate
|$17.00
Smoked salmon, tomato sauce, cream and parsley.
|Diavola
|$13.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella and picy salami.
More about SoCal Cantina
FRENCH FRIES
SoCal Cantina
1000 S. Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|3x Surf Taco
|$14.00
|Guac and Chips
|$10.50
|San Diego
|$4.50
More about A Tribute to Tobacco Road by Kush
A Tribute to Tobacco Road by Kush
650 SOUTH MIAMI AVE., MIAMI
|Popular items
|Miami Blues
|$18.00
Blue cheese, lettuce, red onions, bacon, ketchup...
|Cracker Cowboy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
(Voted best sandwich by some guy we know.) BBQ chicken, jack cheese, slaw, BBQ sauce. Served with a side...
|Death Burger
|$18.00
Jack cheese, sauteed onions, jalapeños, BBQ...
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Pubbelly Sushi
701 S Miami Ave., Miami
|Popular items
|Bigeye Tuna Roll
|$21.00
5pcs Spicy tuna tartar, arroz pegao (crispy rice), truffle oil, sea salt
|Rockshrimp Tempura Roll
|$19.00
8pcs Spicy tuna tartar and mango inside, sliced avocado, spicy mayo and rock shrimp on top
|Salmon
|$4.50
1pc Salmon sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.
More about Toscana Divino
SMOKED SALMON • STEAKS
Toscana Divino
900 S Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|PROTEIN BOX
|$95.00
|LAVA CAKE (VALRHONA MANJARI 64%)
|$9.00
|CANNELLINI SIDE
|$8.00
More about Barsecco
Barsecco
1421 S MIAMI AVENUE, MIAMI
|Popular items
|Wild Atlantic Salmon
|$24.00
Pan-roasted fingerling potatoes / sautéed squash & zucchini strings / calabrian chili agri dolce
|Tuna Tartare
|$19.00
Sushi grade yellowfin tuna / florida mango / hass avocado / sriracha aioli / sweet soy / sesame seeds
|Fried Calamari
|$16.00
Golden fried calamari / san marzano basil pomodoro / aji amarillo aioli
More about Awa Miami @ Riverside
Awa Miami @ Riverside
25 SE 5th st awa, brickell
|Popular items
|VEGAN ROLL
|$12.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Mushroom
|AWA POKE Veg
|$11.00
More about American Social
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
American Social
690 SW 1st Court, Miami
More about Candela Gastro Bar
Candela Gastro Bar
900 s miami ave Suite 180, Miami
|Popular items
|Tostones
|$3.00
|Maduros
|$3.00