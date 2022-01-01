Brickell bars & lounges you'll love

Issabella's image

 

Issabella's

901 S Miami Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LIMES$0.79
Each
BEEF TOMATO$1.09
Each
BANANAS$0.85
Each
Fourteen Eatery image

TAPAS

Fourteen Eatery

1401 Brickell Ave., Miami

Avg 3.9 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
05 Garlic Pork Loin
76 Goat Cheese, Tomato & Honey Mustard - Cereal Bread
44 Grilled Chicken, Roasted Pepper, Tomato & Alioli
Balan's Bar & Brasserie image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Balan's Bar & Brasserie

901 S Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1296 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BENEDICT$15.95
Two poached eggs, hollandaise* sauce served on a toasted English muffin, breakfast potatoes & mixed leaf salad
STEAK & EGGS$36.95
5oz Certified Angus Filet Mignon, truffle butter, 2 sunny side up eggs, French fries
OMELET$16.95
Classic or egg white Add two: Ham, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, spinach or mushrooms. Served with breakfast potatoes & mixed leaf salad
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza

1000 S. Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.7 (2662 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maria$18.99
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan
Claudio$18.99
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil.
Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side
Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar dressing
Baby Jane image

 

Baby Jane

500 Brickell Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tonkotsu$15.00
CarrotGinger Salad$10.00
Shiro Shoyu$15.00
Piola image

 

Piola

1250 S Miami Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fusilli Bianco Verde$16.00
Sautéed chicken, broccolini, cream and Parmesan cheese.
Penne Rosate$17.00
Smoked salmon, tomato sauce, cream and parsley.
Diavola$13.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella and picy salami.
SoCal Cantina image

FRENCH FRIES

SoCal Cantina

1000 S. Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3x Surf Taco$14.00
Guac and Chips$10.50
San Diego$4.50
A Tribute to Tobacco Road by Kush image

 

A Tribute to Tobacco Road by Kush

650 SOUTH MIAMI AVE., MIAMI

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Miami Blues$18.00
Blue cheese, lettuce, red onions, bacon, ketchup...
Cracker Cowboy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
(Voted best sandwich by some guy we know.) BBQ chicken, jack cheese, slaw, BBQ sauce. Served with a side...
Death Burger$18.00
Jack cheese, sauteed onions, jalapeños, BBQ...
Pubbelly Sushi image

 

Pubbelly Sushi

701 S Miami Ave., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bigeye Tuna Roll$21.00
5pcs Spicy tuna tartar, arroz pegao (crispy rice), truffle oil, sea salt
Rockshrimp Tempura Roll$19.00
8pcs Spicy tuna tartar and mango inside, sliced avocado, spicy mayo and rock shrimp on top
Salmon$4.50
1pc Salmon sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.
Toscana Divino image

SMOKED SALMON • STEAKS

Toscana Divino

900 S Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PROTEIN BOX$95.00
LAVA CAKE (VALRHONA MANJARI 64%)$9.00
CANNELLINI SIDE$8.00
Barsecco image

 

Barsecco

1421 S MIAMI AVENUE, MIAMI

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wild Atlantic Salmon$24.00
Pan-roasted fingerling potatoes / sautéed squash & zucchini strings / calabrian chili agri dolce
Tuna Tartare$19.00
Sushi grade yellowfin tuna / florida mango / hass avocado / sriracha aioli / sweet soy / sesame seeds
Fried Calamari$16.00
Golden fried calamari / san marzano basil pomodoro / aji amarillo aioli
Awa Miami @ Riverside image

 

Awa Miami @ Riverside

25 SE 5th st awa, brickell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
VEGAN ROLL$12.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Mushroom
AWA POKE Veg$11.00
Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar image

 

Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar

1111 SW 1st Ave #107, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

American Social

690 SW 1st Court, Miami

Avg 4.1 (2556 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Candela Gastro Bar

900 s miami ave Suite 180, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tostones$3.00
Maduros$3.00
