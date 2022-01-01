Brickell Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Brickell
TAPAS
Fourteen Eatery
1401 Brickell Ave., Miami
|Popular items
|05 Garlic Pork Loin
|76 Goat Cheese, Tomato & Honey Mustard - Cereal Bread
|44 Grilled Chicken, Roasted Pepper, Tomato & Alioli
Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine
1414 Brickell Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Mix Dips
|$18.00
|Lajme Eb Ayin
|$11.00
|French Fries
|$6.00
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell
50 SW 10th Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Combo I Platter
|$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh). Served with Greek Salad and Basmati Rice.
|Chicken Lunch Special
|$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
|Ground Sirloin Lunch Special
|$12.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoning and onions then char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
Happea's
1676 NE 205th Ter, Miami
|Popular items
|CYO Bowl
|$12.97
Get Creative
|Wynwood Bowl
|$14.97
Base: Spinach, Quinoa & Warm Hummus • Dressing: Tahini & Mango Chutney • Toppings: Falafel, Chickpeas, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Mushrooms, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Eggplant, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickle & Spicy Relish on the Side
|Roasted Cauliflower
|$10.97
Roasted Cauliflower • Tahini • Olive Oil • Paprika • Micro Greens
Barsecco
1421 S MIAMI AVENUE, MIAMI
|Popular items
|Wild Atlantic Salmon
|$24.00
Pan-roasted fingerling potatoes / sautéed squash & zucchini strings / calabrian chili agri dolce
|Tuna Tartare
|$19.00
Sushi grade yellowfin tuna / florida mango / hass avocado / sriracha aioli / sweet soy / sesame seeds
|Fried Calamari
|$16.00
Golden fried calamari / san marzano basil pomodoro / aji amarillo aioli
SALADS • FALAFEL
Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen
1250 S. MIAMI AVENUE #105, Miami
|Popular items
|Bowl
|$10.99
Pick from turmeric basmati rice, bulgur wheat, or a mix your favorite grains & garden fresh greens with your choice of up to 3 spreads, up to 2 proteins or vegetables, and any toppings. Finish it off with your favorite sauce!
|Pita Bread
|$1.99
A delicious piece of fresh fire-baked pita to go with your meal.