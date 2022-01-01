Brickell Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Brickell

Pilo's Street Tacos image

TACOS

Pilo's Street Tacos

28 SW 11th St, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1062 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
El Miguelito Taco$10.99
The original flavorful chargrilled Arrachera skirt steak with cilantro and white onion on corn tortilla. Two per order.
Chips & Salsa$4.99
Basket of chips served with Pico De Gallo and Salsa La Clasica.
El Canijo Taco$10.99
Meat lover's favorite. Crispy chorizo, slow cooked brisket, chicharron, and salsa morita on corn tortilla. Two per order.
More about Pilo's Street Tacos
Ojo de Agua image

 

Ojo de Agua

803 SOUTH MIAMI AVENUE, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ACAI BOWL CHICO$14.00
ACAI PEANUT BUTTER BOWL CHICO$14.00
ACAI PEANUT BUTTER BOWL GRANDE$20.00
More about Ojo de Agua
SoCal Cantina image

FRENCH FRIES

SoCal Cantina

1000 S. Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3x Surf Taco$14.00
Guac and Chips$10.50
San Diego$4.50
More about SoCal Cantina
Main pic

 

Coyo Taco - Brickell

1111 SW 1 AVE, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada$9.50
marinated certified angus skirt steak, pico de gallo, chipotle, queso mixto, cilantro
Al Pastor$8.00
marinated pork, roasted pineapple, onion, queso cotija y cilantro
Elote de Calle$5.00
corn on the cob, chipotle aioli, queso cotija, tajin
More about Coyo Taco - Brickell

