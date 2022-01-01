Brickell Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Brickell
More about Pilo's Street Tacos
TACOS
Pilo's Street Tacos
28 SW 11th St, Miami
|Popular items
|El Miguelito Taco
|$10.99
The original flavorful chargrilled Arrachera skirt steak with cilantro and white onion on corn tortilla. Two per order.
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.99
Basket of chips served with Pico De Gallo and Salsa La Clasica.
|El Canijo Taco
|$10.99
Meat lover's favorite. Crispy chorizo, slow cooked brisket, chicharron, and salsa morita on corn tortilla. Two per order.
More about Ojo de Agua
Ojo de Agua
803 SOUTH MIAMI AVENUE, Miami
|Popular items
|ACAI BOWL CHICO
|$14.00
|ACAI PEANUT BUTTER BOWL CHICO
|$14.00
|ACAI PEANUT BUTTER BOWL GRANDE
|$20.00
More about SoCal Cantina
FRENCH FRIES
SoCal Cantina
1000 S. Miami Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|3x Surf Taco
|$14.00
|Guac and Chips
|$10.50
|San Diego
|$4.50
More about Coyo Taco - Brickell
Coyo Taco - Brickell
1111 SW 1 AVE, Miami
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$9.50
marinated certified angus skirt steak, pico de gallo, chipotle, queso mixto, cilantro
|Al Pastor
|$8.00
marinated pork, roasted pineapple, onion, queso cotija y cilantro
|Elote de Calle
|$5.00
corn on the cob, chipotle aioli, queso cotija, tajin