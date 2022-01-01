Brickell Middle Eastern restaurants you'll love
Must-try Middle Eastern restaurants in Brickell
Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine
1414 Brickell Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|Mix Dips
|$18.00
|Lajme Eb Ayin
|$11.00
|French Fries
|$6.00
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell
50 SW 10th Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Combo I Platter
|$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh). Served with Greek Salad and Basmati Rice.
|Chicken Lunch Special
|$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
|Ground Sirloin Lunch Special
|$12.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoning and onions then char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
SALADS • FALAFEL
Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen
1250 S. MIAMI AVENUE #105, Miami
|Popular items
|Bowl
|$10.99
Pick from turmeric basmati rice, bulgur wheat, or a mix your favorite grains & garden fresh greens with your choice of up to 3 spreads, up to 2 proteins or vegetables, and any toppings. Finish it off with your favorite sauce!
|Pita Bread
|$1.99
A delicious piece of fresh fire-baked pita to go with your meal.