Brickell Middle Eastern restaurants you'll love

Must-try Middle Eastern restaurants in Brickell

Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine image

 

Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine

1414 Brickell Ave, Miami

Avg 4.6 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mix Dips$18.00
Lajme Eb Ayin$11.00
French Fries$6.00
More about Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell image

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell

50 SW 10th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Combo I Platter$21.99
One skewer of charbroiled seasoned, ground sirloin (Kubideh), and one skewer of charbroiled chicken breast chunks (Joojeh). Served with Greek Salad and Basmati Rice.
Chicken Lunch Special$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
Ground Sirloin Lunch Special$12.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoning and onions then char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell
Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen image

SALADS • FALAFEL

Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen

1250 S. MIAMI AVENUE #105, Miami

Avg 4.2 (856 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl$10.99
Pick from turmeric basmati rice, bulgur wheat, or a mix your favorite grains & garden fresh greens with your choice of up to 3 spreads, up to 2 proteins or vegetables, and any toppings. Finish it off with your favorite sauce!
Pita Bread$1.99
A delicious piece of fresh fire-baked pita to go with your meal.
More about Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen

