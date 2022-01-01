Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Brickell

Brickell restaurants
Brickell restaurants that serve arugula salad

Fourteen Eatery image

TAPAS

Fourteen Eatery- Brickell

1401 Brickell Ave., Miami

Avg 3.9 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula Salad
More about Fourteen Eatery- Brickell
Item pic

 

Sproutz - Brickell

60 SW 10 ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
NEW! Arugula + Beet Salad$12.99
Arugula, beets, avocado, feta, toasted almonds with a fresh Lemon Basil Dressing.
More about Sproutz - Brickell

