Baklava in Brickell

Brickell restaurants
Brickell restaurants that serve baklava

Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine image

 

Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine

1414 Brickell Ave, Miami

Avg 4.6 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava$6.00
More about Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine
Item pic

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell - Brickell

50 SW 10th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Walnut Baklava$2.75
A delicious traditional dessert made of layers of crispy golden brown phyllo pastry, filled with chopped walnuts and garnished with honey syrup.
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell - Brickell

