Burritos in Brickell

Brickell restaurants that serve burritos

Burrito image

TACOS

Pilo's Street Tacos

28 SW 11th St, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1062 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito$14.99
Burritos are made in a flour tortilla, stuffed with poblano rice, black beans, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, choice of "One Protein" & served with a side of fresh chips.
More about Pilo's Street Tacos
Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

My Ceviche

1250 S Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (2634 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito$10.99
Queso fresco, Mexican crema, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled red onions, corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
More about My Ceviche
SoCal Cantina image

FRENCH FRIES

SoCal Cantina

1000 S. Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Socal Burrito$11.00
More about SoCal Cantina
Main pic

 

Coyo Taco - Brickell

1111 SW 1 AVE, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pollo al Carbon Burrito Bowl$12.50
rice, beans, pico de gallo, quiso mixto, crema and pollo al carbon
More about Coyo Taco - Brickell

