Ceviche in Brickell
Brickell restaurants that serve ceviche
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
My Ceviche
1250 S Miami Ave, Miami
|Ceviche Medium
|$13.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Sushiato
26 SW 8TH ST, MIAMI
|Samba Ceviche
|$18.00
Grouper, mango, avocado, Peruvian corn and fried tostones withleche de tigre passion fruit, pickled red onions and fried sweet potato threads on top
|Classic Ceviche
|$16.00
Grouper, red onion, cilantro, cancha, plantain chips, & kimchee leche de tigre sauce
|Ceviche Roll
|$22.00
Fried calamari, shrimp tempura & salmon tempura with avocado, steamed shrimp & ceviche sauce on top
Marabu
701 S Miami Ave, Brickell
|Tropical Ceviche
|$18.00
Local ﬁsh & shrimp ceviche, mango, coconut, passion fruit, cilantro, plantain chips
Latin Cafe 2000
1053 Brickell Plaza, Miami
|Ceviche de Camarones
|$7.99
Shrimp ceviche made with fresh lime juice, red onions, jalapeños, and cilantro served with Plantain chips