Chicken salad in Brickell

Go
Brickell restaurants
Toast

Brickell restaurants that serve chicken salad

Chicken Salad image

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell

50 SW 10th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$13.99
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell

Browse other tasty dishes in Brickell

Tacos

Quesadillas

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Miso Soup

Fried Rice

Gyoza

Map

More near Brickell to explore

Coconut Grove

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

West Flagler

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Little Haiti

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Flagami

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Belle Meade

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston