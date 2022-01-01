Chicken sandwiches in Brickell
Brickell restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Toasted Bagelry & Deli
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Toasted Bagelry & Deli
83 SW 8st, Miami
|Biscayne Chicken Sandwich
|$12.75
Homemade chicken salad. Avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with potato chips or banana
More about A Tribute to Tobacco Road by Kush
A Tribute to Tobacco Road by Kush
650 SOUTH MIAMI AVE., MIAMI
|Farmstyle Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
|Collier County Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Cage-free chicken, jack cheese, arugula, red onions, avocado, honey mustard, honey whole wheat bun. Served with a side...
|Cracker Cowboy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
(Voted best sandwich by some guy we know.) BBQ chicken, jack cheese, slaw, BBQ sauce. Served with a side...