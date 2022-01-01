Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chipotle chicken in
Brickell
/
Miami
/
Brickell
/
Chipotle Chicken
Brickell restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
TAPAS
Fourteen Eatery
1401 Brickell Ave., Miami
Avg 3.9
(54 reviews)
42 Grilled Chicken, Avocado & Chipotle Alioli
More about Fourteen Eatery
Sproutz
60 SW 10 ST., Miami
No reviews yet
Wrap - Chipotle Chicken
$13.99
Chicken, brown rice, black beans, chipotle sauce, jack cheese, pico de gallo baked in wrap of choice.
More about Sproutz
