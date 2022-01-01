Club sandwiches in Brickell
Brickell restaurants that serve club sandwiches
More about Latin Cafe 2000 - Brickell
Latin Cafe 2000 - Brickell
1053 Brickell Plaza, Miami
|Club Sandwich
|$7.99
American bread, bolo ham, turkey breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with French Fries.
More about Alluva Pool Deck Cafe - c/o L 'Hermitage Community
Alluva Pool Deck Cafe - c/o L 'Hermitage Community
3200 North Ocean Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale
|Roast Turkey Club Sandwich
|$16.00
Hand Carved Turkey, Bacon, Cranberry Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
Choice of: Marble Rye, White Bread, Flour Tortilla Wrap
(Add Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, or Side Salad +$2)