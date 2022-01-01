Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Brickell

Go
Brickell restaurants
Toast

Brickell restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Latin Cafe 2000 image

 

Latin Cafe 2000 - Brickell

1053 Brickell Plaza, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Club Sandwich$7.99
American bread, bolo ham, turkey breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with French Fries.
More about Latin Cafe 2000 - Brickell
Main pic

 

Alluva Pool Deck Cafe - c/o L 'Hermitage Community

3200 North Ocean Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roast Turkey Club Sandwich$16.00
Hand Carved Turkey, Bacon, Cranberry Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
Choice of: Marble Rye, White Bread, Flour Tortilla Wrap
(Add Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, or Side Salad +$2)
More about Alluva Pool Deck Cafe - c/o L 'Hermitage Community

Browse other tasty dishes in Brickell

French Toast

Pork Belly

Avocado Toast

Philly Cheesesteaks

Fruit Salad

Chicken Tenders

Cheese Fries

California Rolls

Map

More near Brickell to explore

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

West Flagler

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Little Haiti

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Flagami

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 3.4 (5 restaurants)

Belle Meade

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (846 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston