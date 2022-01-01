Cobb salad in Brickell
Brickell restaurants that serve cobb salad
Coyo Taco - Brickell
1111 SW 1 AVE, Miami
|Coyo Cobb Salad
|$14.50
romaine and mesclun mix, avocado, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, bacon, cotiija cheese, cirspy chicken milanesa, tortilla strips, andavocado cilantro ranch dressing
Alluva Pool Deck Cafe
3200 North Ocean Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale
|Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato, boiled egg & ranch dressing