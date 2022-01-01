Cookies in Brickell
Sproutz
60 SW 10 ST., Miami
|GF Cookie - RED VELVET
|$7.49
Crispy on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside. Our Red Velvet cookies are gorgeously red and insanely delicious. Gluten and Dairy Free.
Ingredients: 100% Almond flour
Organic Coconut Sugar
Vegan Sugar Free White Chocolate (Sweetened with Monk Fruit)
Natural Food Coloring
Organic Low Fat Cacao Powder
Pasteurized Egg
Organic Vegan Butter (Avocado Butter)
|GF Cookie - CHOCOLATE POR TI
|$7.49
These cookies are complete ooey gooey chocolate goodness. One of our latest flavors yet one of the most popular ones! Gluten and Dairy Free.
Ingredients:
100% Almond flour
Organic Coconut Sugar
Vegan Sugar Free 70% Dark Chocolate (Sweetened with Monk Fruit)
Organic Walnut
Collagen
Pasteurized Egg
Organic Vegan Butter (Avocado Butter)
|GF Cookie - YIN YANG
|$7.49
This cookie is the perfect balance between white and dark chocolate. It simply perfection. Gluten & Dairy Free
Ingredients:
100% Almond flour
Organic Coconut Sugar
Vegan Sugar Free Dark Chocolate (Sweetened with Monk Fruit)
Vegan Sugar Free White Chocolate (Sweetened with Monk Fruit)
Pasteurized Egg
Organic Vegan Butter (Avocado Butter)