Cookies in Brickell

Brickell restaurants
Brickell restaurants that serve cookies

TAPAS

Fourteen Eatery

1401 Brickell Ave., Miami

Avg 3.9 (54 reviews)
Takeout
98 Hersheys Cookies & Cream
Sproutz

60 SW 10 ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Cookie - RED VELVET$7.49
Crispy on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside. Our Red Velvet cookies are gorgeously red and insanely delicious. Gluten and Dairy Free.
Ingredients: 100% Almond flour
Organic Coconut Sugar
Vegan Sugar Free White Chocolate (Sweetened with Monk Fruit)
Natural Food Coloring
Organic Low Fat Cacao Powder
Pasteurized Egg
Organic Vegan Butter (Avocado Butter)
GF Cookie - CHOCOLATE POR TI$7.49
These cookies are complete ooey gooey chocolate goodness. One of our latest flavors yet one of the most popular ones! Gluten and Dairy Free.
Ingredients:
100% Almond flour
Organic Coconut Sugar
Vegan Sugar Free 70% Dark Chocolate (Sweetened with Monk Fruit)
Organic Walnut
Collagen
Pasteurized Egg
Organic Vegan Butter (Avocado Butter)
GF Cookie - YIN YANG$7.49
This cookie is the perfect balance between white and dark chocolate. It simply perfection. Gluten & Dairy Free
Ingredients:
100% Almond flour
Organic Coconut Sugar
Vegan Sugar Free Dark Chocolate (Sweetened with Monk Fruit)
Vegan Sugar Free White Chocolate (Sweetened with Monk Fruit)
Pasteurized Egg
Organic Vegan Butter (Avocado Butter)
Happea's

1676 NE 205th Ter, Miami

Avg 4.8 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cookies & Cream Smoothie$10.97
Banana • Oreo • Oat Milk • Almond Butter • Topped with Crushed Oreo
