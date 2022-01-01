Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Brickell

Brickell restaurants
Brickell restaurants that serve croissants

Ojo de Agua image

 

Ojo de Agua - Miami

803 SOUTH MIAMI AVENUE, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Croissant almendra$6.00
More about Ojo de Agua - Miami
Item pic

 

Cafe Bastille

248 SE 1 ST, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1264 reviews)
Takeout
SMOKED SALMON CROISSANT SANDWICH$22.00
toasted large French croissant, smoked salmon, chives cream cheese, arugula, tomato, avocado, served with field green salad
CROISSANT SANDWICH$16.00
large French croissant, cheddar scrambled eggs, tomato, bacon, spicy mayo.
FRENCH CROISSANT$5.00
served with our homemade jam.
More about Cafe Bastille

