Croissants in Brickell
Brickell restaurants that serve croissants
More about Ojo de Agua - Miami
Ojo de Agua - Miami
803 SOUTH MIAMI AVENUE, Miami
|Croissant almendra
|$6.00
More about Cafe Bastille
Cafe Bastille
248 SE 1 ST, Miami
|SMOKED SALMON CROISSANT SANDWICH
|$22.00
toasted large French croissant, smoked salmon, chives cream cheese, arugula, tomato, avocado, served with field green salad
|CROISSANT SANDWICH
|$16.00
large French croissant, cheddar scrambled eggs, tomato, bacon, spicy mayo.
|FRENCH CROISSANT
|$5.00
served with our homemade jam.