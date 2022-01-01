Fried rice in
Brickell
/
Miami
/
Brickell
/
Fried Rice
Brickell restaurants that serve fried rice
CH’I
701 S. Miami Ave. Suite 339B, Miami
No reviews yet
Veggie Fried Rice
$9.00
Peruvian style Chinese stir fried rice, peppers, scallions, jasmine rice,
egg tortilla, tamari sauce
Chicken Fried Rice
$9.00
More about CH’I
Akashi Brickell
1063 Brickell Plz, Miami
No reviews yet
Chicken Fried Rice
$6.50
More about Akashi Brickell
Browse other tasty dishes in Brickell
Chicken Fried Rice
Gyoza
Quesadillas
Burritos
Chicken Sandwiches
French Toast
Tuna Rolls
Salmon
More near Brickell to explore
Coconut Grove
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Little River
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
West Flagler
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Edgewater
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Little Haiti
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Flagami
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Design District
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Belle Meade
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Key West
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(2 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(610 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(197 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(146 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston