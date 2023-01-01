Mahi mahi in Brickell
Brickell restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about Ojo de Agua - Miami
Ojo de Agua - Miami
803 SOUTH MIAMI AVENUE, Miami
|PESCADO MAHI MAHI TACOS
|$23.00
Grilled fish marinated with chimichurri, homemade mayo, pickle veggies and avocado.
Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
More about Latin Cafe 2000 - Brickell
Latin Cafe 2000 - Brickell
1053 Brickell Plaza, Miami
|Mahi Tacos
|$9.99
Grilled, blackened, or deep fried Mahi topped with our house made cilantro slaw and Fresh Crema