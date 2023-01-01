Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Brickell

Brickell restaurants
Brickell restaurants that serve octopus

Item pic

 

Sushiato - Brickell

26 SW 8TH ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Octopus Tiradito$18.00
Usuzukuri of octopus with avocado, red onion & yellow leche de tigre
Nigiri Octopus Olivo (2 pieces)$12.00
Octopus nigiri with olivo sauce
More about Sushiato - Brickell
Consumer pic

 

MARABU Cuban Coal-Fired Cuisine

701 S Miami Ave, Brickell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus$22.00
Charred grill octopus with mojo Rojo sauce, served with charred eggplant salad
More about MARABU Cuban Coal-Fired Cuisine
Item pic

 

Pubbelly - Sushi Brickell

701 S Miami Ave., Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus$19.00
Grilled octopus, spicy lemongrass and crispy garlic
Octopus$3.50
1pc Octopus sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.
More about Pubbelly - Sushi Brickell
Item pic

 

Akashi Brickell - Brickell

1063 Brickell Plz, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Octopus$17.99
Thinly sliced octopus served in spicy tangy and sweet vinaigrette and sesame seeds.
Baby Octopus$12.00
Octopus$3.50
More about Akashi Brickell - Brickell

