Octopus in Brickell
Brickell restaurants that serve octopus
Sushiato - Brickell
26 SW 8TH ST, MIAMI
|Octopus Tiradito
|$18.00
Usuzukuri of octopus with avocado, red onion & yellow leche de tigre
|Nigiri Octopus Olivo (2 pieces)
|$12.00
Octopus nigiri with olivo sauce
MARABU Cuban Coal-Fired Cuisine
701 S Miami Ave, Brickell
|Grilled Octopus
|$22.00
Charred grill octopus with mojo Rojo sauce, served with charred eggplant salad
Pubbelly - Sushi Brickell
701 S Miami Ave., Miami
|Grilled Octopus
|$19.00
Grilled octopus, spicy lemongrass and crispy garlic
|Octopus
|$3.50
1pc Octopus sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.