Omelettes in Brickell

Brickell restaurants
Brickell restaurants that serve omelettes

Pepito's Plaza image

 

Pepito's Plaza

901 Brickell Plaza, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Omelette$10.00
More about Pepito's Plaza
Item pic

 

Cafe Bastille

248 SE 1 ST, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1264 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PARISIAN OMELETTE.$19.00
3 organic eggs omelette, country ham, sauteed mushrooms and Monterey Jack cheese.
Served with breakfast potatoes, toasted multigrain and homemade jam.
More about Cafe Bastille

