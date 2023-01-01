Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Omelettes in
Brickell
/
Miami
/
Brickell
/
Omelettes
Brickell restaurants that serve omelettes
Pepito's Plaza
901 Brickell Plaza, Miami
No reviews yet
Omelette
$10.00
More about Pepito's Plaza
Cafe Bastille
248 SE 1 ST, Miami
Avg 4.3
(1264 reviews)
PARISIAN OMELETTE.
$19.00
3 organic eggs omelette, country ham, sauteed mushrooms and Monterey Jack cheese.
Served with breakfast potatoes, toasted multigrain and homemade jam.
More about Cafe Bastille
