Tacos in Brickell

Pilo's Street Tacos
28 SW 11th St, Miami
|El Pescadito Beer-battered Taco
|$10.99
Crispy beer-battered fillet of white fish, topped with pineapple pico de gallo, pickled red cabbage& chipotle mayo, on flour tortilla. Two per order.
|El Güero Taco
|$8.99
Grilled chicken garnished with lettuce, cotija queso, and avo crema with salsa verde on corn tortilla.
|El Canijo Taco
|$10.99
Meat lover's favorite. Crispy chorizo, slow cooked brisket, chicharron, and salsa morita on corn tortilla. Two per order.
My Ceviche
1250 S Miami Ave, Miami
|Three Tacos
|$9.99
Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.