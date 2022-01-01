Tacos in Brickell

Brickell restaurants that serve tacos

El Pescadito Beer-battered Taco image

TACOS

Pilo's Street Tacos

28 SW 11th St, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1062 reviews)
Takeout
El Pescadito Beer-battered Taco$10.99
Crispy beer-battered fillet of white fish, topped with pineapple pico de gallo, pickled red cabbage& chipotle mayo, on flour tortilla. Two per order.
El Güero Taco$8.99
Grilled chicken garnished with lettuce, cotija queso, and avo crema with salsa verde on corn tortilla.
El Canijo Taco$10.99
Meat lover's favorite. Crispy chorizo, slow cooked brisket, chicharron, and salsa morita on corn tortilla. Two per order.
More about Pilo's Street Tacos
RIB EYE ANGUS TACOS image

 

Ojo de Agua

803 SOUTH MIAMI AVENUE, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
RIB EYE ANGUS TACOS$22.00
More about Ojo de Agua
Three Tacos image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

My Ceviche

1250 S Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (2634 reviews)
Takeout
Three Tacos$9.99
Queso fresco, pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
More about My Ceviche
SoCal Cantina image

FRENCH FRIES

SoCal Cantina

1000 S. Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (161 reviews)
Takeout
3x Surf Taco$14.00
Surf Taco$4.75
More about SoCal Cantina

