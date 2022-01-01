Coconut Grove American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Coconut Grove
More about LoKal
LoKal
3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|Black Bean Burger
|$15.00
Black Bean-Mushroom Patty, Jack Cheese, Dry Slaw, Tomato, Red Onions, Sour Cream, Guacamole
|Frita By Kush
|$17.00
[Voted one of the top 52 burgers in the US]
Guava Jelly, Potato Stix, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, LoKal Sauce
|The Classic
|$16.00
Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onions, Pickles, Yellow Mustard, Mayonnaise
More about Glass & Vine
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Glass & Vine
2820 McFarlane Road, Miami
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, blue cheese, grilled chicken, egg, avocado, buttermilk dressing
|Mediterranean Salad
|$15.00
arugula and romaine lettuce, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, dried kalamata, lemon oregano vinaigrette
|Brick Roasted Half Chicken
|$24.00
crispy skin chicken, twice cooked potatoes, mojo butter
More about Lulu in the Grove
Lulu in the Grove
3105 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|FRIES
|$6.00
skinny
|ASPARAGUS
|$6.00
w/ grilled onions
|SALMON FILLET
|$17.00
grilled | fennel sauce
More about GreenStreet Café
GreenStreet Café
3468 Main Highway, Miami
|Popular items
|SALMON SALAD
|$21.00
Mesclun | grilled salmon | dried cranberries | balsamic
|SALMON SALAD
|$19.00
Mesclun | grilled salmon | dried cranberries | balsamic vinaigrette
|CHEESEBURGER
|$17.00
Angus ground beef | cheddar | lettuce | tomato | homemade bun
More about Kush By Spillover
Kush By Spillover
2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|Yeyo Salad with Chicken
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Jack Cheese, Corn, Smoked Bacon Lardon and Creamy Garlic
|The LoKal
|$16.00
In-House Ground Beef Patty, Jack Cheese, Avocado, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion and Honey Mustard
|Black Bean Burger
|$15.00
Black Bean-Mushroom Patty, Jack Cheese, Dry Slaw, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado and Sour Cream, on a Honey Wheat Bun