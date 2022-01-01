Coconut Grove bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Coconut Grove restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Coconut Grove

Strada in the Grove image

PASTA

Strada in the Grove

3176 Commodore Plaza, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fettuccine al Ragu$22.00
fettuccine pasta with chunky old fashioned meat ragu bolognese
Pappardelle con Crema di Porcini$24.00
homemade pappardelle in a truffle porcini mushroom cream sauce
Paillard di Pollo$27.00
pounded chicken breast grilled and served with endive, arugula and radicchio salad, citrus dressing. Served with sautéed broccoli rabe and potato gratin
More about Strada in the Grove
LoKal image

 

LoKal

3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black Bean Burger$15.00
Black Bean-Mushroom Patty, Jack Cheese, Dry Slaw, Tomato, Red Onions, Sour Cream, Guacamole
Frita By Kush$17.00
[Voted one of the top 52 burgers in the US]
Guava Jelly, Potato Stix, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, LoKal Sauce
The Classic$16.00
Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onions, Pickles, Yellow Mustard, Mayonnaise
More about LoKal
GreenStreet Café image

 

GreenStreet Café

3468 Main Highway, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SALMON SALAD$21.00
Mesclun | grilled salmon | dried cranberries | balsamic
SALMON SALAD$19.00
Mesclun | grilled salmon | dried cranberries | balsamic vinaigrette
CHEESEBURGER$17.00
Angus ground beef | cheddar | lettuce | tomato | homemade bun
More about GreenStreet Café
Kush By Spillover image

 

Kush By Spillover

2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yeyo Salad with Chicken$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Jack Cheese, Corn, Smoked Bacon Lardon and Creamy Garlic
The LoKal$16.00
In-House Ground Beef Patty, Jack Cheese, Avocado, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion and Honey Mustard
Black Bean Burger$15.00
Black Bean-Mushroom Patty, Jack Cheese, Dry Slaw, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado and Sour Cream, on a Honey Wheat Bun
More about Kush By Spillover

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Coconut Grove

Salmon

Cheese Pizza

Churrasco

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Margherita Pizza

Black Bean Burgers

Map

More near Coconut Grove to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Omni

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Flagami

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Silver Bluff

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Shenandoah

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston