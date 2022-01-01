Coconut Grove breakfast spots you'll love

Coconut Grove restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Coconut Grove

Glass & Vine image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Glass & Vine

2820 McFarlane Road, Miami

Avg 4.2 (3330 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb Salad$16.00
chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, blue cheese, grilled chicken, egg, avocado, buttermilk dressing
Mediterranean Salad$15.00
arugula and romaine lettuce, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, dried kalamata, lemon oregano vinaigrette
Brick Roasted Half Chicken$24.00
crispy skin chicken, twice cooked potatoes, mojo butter
More about Glass & Vine
PLANTA Queen image

 

PLANTA Queen

3015 Grand Avenue, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TRUFFLE FRIED RICE$24.95
Shaved Black Truffle, Shiitake Bacon, Peas, Egg (Contains Soy)
BANG BANG BROCCOLI$13.75
Sweet Chili & Peanut Sauce (Contains Nuts And Soy)
CRISPY RICE$15.75
Avocado, Spicy Ahi Watermelon (Contains Soy)
More about PLANTA Queen
GreenStreet Café image

 

GreenStreet Café

3468 Main Highway, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SALMON SALAD$21.00
Mesclun | grilled salmon | dried cranberries | balsamic
SALMON SALAD$19.00
Mesclun | grilled salmon | dried cranberries | balsamic vinaigrette
CHEESEBURGER$17.00
Angus ground beef | cheddar | lettuce | tomato | homemade bun
More about GreenStreet Café
Loretta and The Butcher image

 

Loretta and The Butcher

3195 commodore plaza, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BRANZINO$35.00
Grilled Whole Butterflied Boneless Mediterranean Seabass, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt
EMPANADAS X 2$11.00
Two Choices of empanada Chicken, Beef, or Spinach and Cheese
RISOTTO DE ASPARRAGUS EN PORTOBELLO$27.00
Arborio Rice, Pecorino Romano, Grilled, Portobello, Asparagus, Truffle
More about Loretta and The Butcher
Kush By Spillover image

 

Kush By Spillover

2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yeyo Salad with Chicken$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Jack Cheese, Corn, Smoked Bacon Lardon and Creamy Garlic
The LoKal$16.00
In-House Ground Beef Patty, Jack Cheese, Avocado, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion and Honey Mustard
Black Bean Burger$15.00
Black Bean-Mushroom Patty, Jack Cheese, Dry Slaw, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado and Sour Cream, on a Honey Wheat Bun
More about Kush By Spillover

