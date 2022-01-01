Coconut Grove breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Coconut Grove
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Glass & Vine
2820 McFarlane Road, Miami
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, blue cheese, grilled chicken, egg, avocado, buttermilk dressing
|Mediterranean Salad
|$15.00
arugula and romaine lettuce, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, dried kalamata, lemon oregano vinaigrette
|Brick Roasted Half Chicken
|$24.00
crispy skin chicken, twice cooked potatoes, mojo butter
PLANTA Queen
3015 Grand Avenue, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|TRUFFLE FRIED RICE
|$24.95
Shaved Black Truffle, Shiitake Bacon, Peas, Egg (Contains Soy)
|BANG BANG BROCCOLI
|$13.75
Sweet Chili & Peanut Sauce (Contains Nuts And Soy)
|CRISPY RICE
|$15.75
Avocado, Spicy Ahi Watermelon (Contains Soy)
GreenStreet Café
3468 Main Highway, Miami
|Popular items
|SALMON SALAD
|$21.00
Mesclun | grilled salmon | dried cranberries | balsamic
|CHEESEBURGER
|$17.00
Angus ground beef | cheddar | lettuce | tomato | homemade bun
Loretta and The Butcher
3195 commodore plaza, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|BRANZINO
|$35.00
Grilled Whole Butterflied Boneless Mediterranean Seabass, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt
|EMPANADAS X 2
|$11.00
Two Choices of empanada Chicken, Beef, or Spinach and Cheese
|RISOTTO DE ASPARRAGUS EN PORTOBELLO
|$27.00
Arborio Rice, Pecorino Romano, Grilled, Portobello, Asparagus, Truffle
Kush By Spillover
2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove
|Popular items
|Yeyo Salad with Chicken
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Jack Cheese, Corn, Smoked Bacon Lardon and Creamy Garlic
|The LoKal
|$16.00
In-House Ground Beef Patty, Jack Cheese, Avocado, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion and Honey Mustard
|Black Bean Burger
|$15.00
Black Bean-Mushroom Patty, Jack Cheese, Dry Slaw, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado and Sour Cream, on a Honey Wheat Bun