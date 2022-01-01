Cake in Coconut Grove
Meraki Greek Bistro
3462 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove
|Octopus Cakes
|$16.00
Made with octopus meat, lightly breaded and served w/ a homemade lemon aioli sauce
More about Kush By Spillover
Kush By Spillover
2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove
|Vegan Crab Cake Salad
|$14.00
House Made Vegan Crab Cake, Shucked Corn, Red Onion, Croutons, Avocado and Vine Tomatoes with LoKal Vinaigrette
|Crab Cake Salad
|$20.00
Lump Crab Cake, Shucked Corn, Red Onion, Croutons, Avocado and Creamy Garlic with Vine Tomatoes and LoKal Vinaigrette
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$20.00
Lump Crab Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cocktail Sauce and Stone Crab Mustard