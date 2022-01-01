Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Coconut Grove

Go
Coconut Grove restaurants
Toast

Coconut Grove restaurants that serve chicken salad

LoKal image

 

LoKal

3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
West Grove BBQ Chicken Salad$16.00
BBQ Chicken, Mixed Greens, Romaine, Red Onions, Cilantro, Cherry Tomatoes, Tortilla Strips, Cheddar Cheese, Creamy Garlic
More about LoKal
dd6c0616-6a24-4a35-8c30-61d008ca6f0e image

 

Lulu in the Grove

3105 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$22.00
chicken | noodles | avocado | peanuts | mango | spicy thai
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$23.00
chicken | noodles | avocado | peanuts | mango | spicy thai
More about Lulu in the Grove
Item pic

 

GreenStreet Café

3468 Main Highway, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$19.00
Mesclun | sliced chicken | tomatoes | corn | dijon vinaigrette
More about GreenStreet Café
Yeyo Salad with Chicken image

 

Kush By Spillover

2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grove Salad with Chicken$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Shucked Corn, Red Onion, Tortilla Strips, Peanut Sauce and Honey-Lime Vinaigrette
Yeyo Salad with Chicken$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Jack Cheese, Corn, Smoked Bacon Lardon and Creamy Garlic
More about Kush By Spillover

Browse other tasty dishes in Coconut Grove

Cookies

Octopus

Cheese Pizza

Sliders

Turkey Burgers

Bread Pudding

Prosciutto

French Toast

Map

More near Coconut Grove to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Omni

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Flagami

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Shenandoah

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Silver Bluff

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston