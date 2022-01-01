Chicken sandwiches in Coconut Grove

Coconut Grove restaurants
Toast

Coconut Grove restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Glass & Vine image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Glass & Vine

2820 McFarlane Road, Miami

Avg 4.2 (3330 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Chicken Sandwich$16.00
- served with fries - organic chicken thighs fried or grilled, coleslaw, sriracha sauce, swiss cheese, grilled sourdough bread
More about Glass & Vine
Spicy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Kush By Spillover

2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Mayonnaise and Sriracha
Farmstyle Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Chicken, Jack Cheese, Arugula, Red Onion, BBQ on a Honey Wheat Bun
More about Kush By Spillover

