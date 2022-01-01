Chicken sandwiches in Coconut Grove
Coconut Grove restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Glass & Vine
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Glass & Vine
2820 McFarlane Road, Miami
|The Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
- served with fries - organic chicken thighs fried or grilled, coleslaw, sriracha sauce, swiss cheese, grilled sourdough bread
More about Kush By Spillover
Kush By Spillover
2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Mayonnaise and Sriracha
|Farmstyle Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried Chicken, Jack Cheese, Arugula, Red Onion, BBQ on a Honey Wheat Bun