Chips and salsa in Coconut Grove

Coconut Grove restaurants
Coconut Grove restaurants that serve chips and salsa

LoKal image

 

LoKal

3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$7.00
More about LoKal
Jaguar Restaurant image

 

Jaguar Restaurant

3067 Grand Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHIPS N SALSA$2.50
More about Jaguar Restaurant
Kush By Spillover image

 

Kush By Spillover

2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$7.00
House made chips and house made salsa
More about Kush By Spillover

