Clams in
Coconut Grove
Miami
Coconut Grove
Clams
Coconut Grove restaurants that serve clams
Harry's Pizzeria Coconut Grove
2996 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove
No reviews yet
Littleneck Clam
$19.00
manchego, calabrian chile, grilled lemon, scallion & cilantro
More about Harry's Pizzeria Coconut Grove
GreenStreet Café
3468 Main Highway, Miami
No reviews yet
LINGUINI & CLAMS
$20.00
LINGUINI & CLAMS
$21.00
More about GreenStreet Café
