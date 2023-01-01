Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Coconut Grove

Coconut Grove restaurants
Coconut Grove restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

 

Harry's Pizzeria Coconut Grove

2996 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Littleneck Clam$19.00
manchego, calabrian chile, grilled lemon, scallion & cilantro
More about Harry's Pizzeria Coconut Grove
GreenStreet Café image

 

GreenStreet Café

3468 Main Highway, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LINGUINI & CLAMS$20.00
LINGUINI & CLAMS$21.00
More about GreenStreet Café

