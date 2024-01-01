Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crispy chicken in
Coconut Grove
/
Miami
/
Coconut Grove
/
Crispy Chicken
Coconut Grove restaurants that serve crispy chicken
LoKal - Coconut Grove
3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove
No reviews yet
$ 3PC Crispy Chicken
$8.00
More about LoKal - Coconut Grove
Harry's Pizzeria Coconut Grove
2996 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Wings
$0.00
fennel spice, hot honey, rosemary crema
More about Harry's Pizzeria Coconut Grove
