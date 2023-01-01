Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Coconut Grove

Coconut Grove restaurants
Coconut Grove restaurants that serve hummus

Hummus w/ Pita image

 

Meraki Greek Bistro - Coconut Grove

3462 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus w/ Pita$8.00
Pita bread w/ Homemade Hummus
Side hummus$2.00
More about Meraki Greek Bistro - Coconut Grove
Item pic

 

GreenStreet Café

3468 Main Highway, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HUMMUS$13.00
The traditional served w/ pita
More about GreenStreet Café

