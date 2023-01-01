Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Coconut Grove

Coconut Grove restaurants
Coconut Grove restaurants that serve key lime pies

Item pic

 

LoKal - Coconut Grove

3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whole Key Lime Pie$35.00
*24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED*
Our Award Winning Pie. Graham Cracker with Pecans , whipped cream and crumbles.
Please specify desired date and pick up time.
LoKal Key Lime Pie$11.00
Award winning pie made in-house.
Graham Cracker, Pecans, Lime Zest, Whipped Cream
More about LoKal - Coconut Grove
Item pic

 

GreenStreet Café

3468 Main Highway, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KEY LIME PIE$9.00
More about GreenStreet Café
Item pic

 

The Spillover by Lokal

2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whole Key Lime Pie-24 Hour Notice Required$35.00
*24 Hour Notice Required*
Our Award Winning Pie. Graham Cracker with Pecans , whipped cream and crumbles.
Please specify desired date and pick up time.
Key Lime Pie$11.00
Our Award Winning Pie. Graham Cracker with Pecans, Lime Zest and Whipped Cream
More about The Spillover by Lokal

