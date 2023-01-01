Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lobsters in
Coconut Grove
/
Miami
/
Coconut Grove
/
Lobsters
Coconut Grove restaurants that serve lobsters
Lulu in the Grove
3105 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove
No reviews yet
LOBSTER RAVIOLI
$19.00
red pepper pesto
LOBSTER RAVIOLI
$23.00
red pepper pesto
More about Lulu in the Grove
GreenStreet Café
3468 Main Highway, Miami
No reviews yet
LOBSTER RAVIOLI
$25.00
Red pepper sauce
LOBSTER RAVIOLI
$22.00
Red pepper sauce
More about GreenStreet Café
Browse other tasty dishes in Coconut Grove
Chili
French Fries
Carbonara
Chicken Sandwiches
Salmon
Veggie Tacos
Cake
Bread Pudding
More near Coconut Grove to explore
Brickell
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Wynwood
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Buena Vista
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Little River
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Little Havana
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Flagami
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Omni
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Shenandoah
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Silver Bluff
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clewiston
Avg 4
(2 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(138 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4.1
(21 restaurants)
Key West
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(291 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(379 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(795 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(138 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(404 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(566 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston