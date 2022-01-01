Margherita pizza in Coconut Grove

Toast

Coconut Grove restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Pizza Margherita image

 

Farinelli 1937

3197 COMMODORE PLAZA, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pizza Margherita$13.00
pomodoro sauce, fiordilatte mozzarella, basil
More about Farinelli 1937
Margherita Pizza image

 

Harry's Pizzeria

2996 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$14.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil
More about Harry's Pizzeria

