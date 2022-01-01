Margherita pizza in
Coconut Grove
/
Miami
/
Coconut Grove
/
Margherita Pizza
Coconut Grove restaurants that serve margherita pizza
Farinelli 1937
3197 COMMODORE PLAZA, Coconut Grove
No reviews yet
Pizza Margherita
$13.00
pomodoro sauce, fiordilatte mozzarella, basil
More about Farinelli 1937
Harry's Pizzeria
2996 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove
No reviews yet
Margherita Pizza
$14.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil
More about Harry's Pizzeria
