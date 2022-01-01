Design District restaurants you'll love
More about Night Owl Cookie Co.
Night Owl Cookie Co.
164 NE 41st street, Miami
|Popular items
|Zebra Cake Cookie
|$4.25
Signature dough stuffed with a nostalgic Zebra Cake and marshmallow fluff. Coated with white chocolate and finished with a milk chocolate drizzle #90sBaby
|Birthday Cake
|$3.25
Signature dough mixed with white chocolate chips and milk chocolate chips. Topped with rainbow sprinkles and finished with a drizzle of frosting.
|Brownie
|$3.50
Homemade brownie baked over a thin layer of signature chocolate chip cookie dough.
More about Itamae
Itamae
140 NE 39TH STREET 136, Miami
|Popular items
|Thirty Three & One Third
|$18.00
crispy white fish, avocado topped with smoked white fish, acebichado aioli
|Oahu Salmon Poke Bowl
|$20.00
salmon, cucumber, edamame, sweet shiitake mushroom, watermelon radish, yuzu shoyu
|Ocean Trout Maki
|$18.00
cucumber, shiso, yuzu miso aioli, masago