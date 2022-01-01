Almond milk in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve almond milk
Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream South Miami
7316 SW 57th Ave, South Miami
|Almond Milk
|$5.45
Our almond milk base offers our vegan friends the opportunity to indulge in a tasty bowl of ice cream creating totally delicious and completely dairy-free ice cream.
BBQ
Tripping Animals Brewing
2685 NW 105th Avenue, Doral
|4pk She Is My Cherry Pie 6%: Sour w/Sweet Cherry, Cranberry, Toasted Almonds, Lemon, Vanilla, Graham Cracker & Milk Sugar
|$18.00
Chill-N Nitrogen Coconut Grove
3415 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove
|Almond Milk
|$5.80
Our almond milk base offers our vegan friends the opportunity to indulge in a tasty bowl of ice cream creating totally delicious and completely dairy-free ice cream.
Chill-N Nitrogen Pinecrest
8271 SW 124 ST, Pinecrest
|Almond Milk
|$5.45
Our almond milk base offers our vegan friends the opportunity to indulge in a tasty bowl of ice cream creating totally delicious and completely dairy-free ice cream.