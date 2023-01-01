Angus burgers in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve angus burgers
Quattro Caffe
790 nw 107 ave #100, Miami
|ANGUS BURGER
|$7.50
Certified Angus Beef, toped with Greens, Sliced Tomatoes and Onions served on Rustic or Cereal Bun
Sawa
360 San Lorenzo Ave # 1500, Coral Gables
|Angus Burger
|$16.99
Handshaped Angus Ground Beef / Bleu Cheese / Mixed Greens / Tomato / Avocado / Balsamic Glazed Onions / Fries / Garlic Aioli
MARABU Cuban Coal-Fired Cuisine
701 S Miami Ave, Brickell
|Prime Angus Burger
|$18.00
Half pound Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and pickles, served on a brioche bun.
Served with French Fries or Salad