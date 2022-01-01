Arepas in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve arepas
More about Doggis Arepa Bar
Doggis Arepa Bar
1246 Coral Way, Miami
|AREPA PABELLON
|$10.99
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white shredded cheese
|AREPA SANTA BARBARA
|$12.50
Marinated churrasco, tomato, avocado, white shredded cheese
|AREPA MEXICANA
|$10.99
Churrasco, avocado and pico de gallo
More about Doggis Arepa Bar
EMPANADAS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Doggis Arepa Bar
7281 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|AREPA PABELLON
|$10.99
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white shredded cheese
|AREPA SANTA BARBARA
|$12.50
Marinated churrasco, tomato, avocado, white shredded cheese
More about arepa.bar
HAMBURGERS
arepa.bar
169 NW 36th St, Miami
|Arepa Princesa Pepiada (Reina, Steak and Cheese)
|$14.25
Churrasco, Reina Pepiada and Gouda Cheese
|Arepa Pelua (Carne Mechada & Cheese)
|$10.25
Slow cooked Shredded Meat and Imported Gouda Cheese
|Arepa Meat Lovers COMBO
|$16.00
Arepa, Fries and Soda. Arepa with Grilled Steak, White Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado and our Garlic/Cilantro Alioli
More about EPAREPA Kendall
EPAREPA Kendall
13742 SW 56th St, Miami
|Arepa Queso
|$7.99
|Arepa Carne al Grill
|$10.99
|Arepa Pollo al Grill
|$9.50
More about EPAREPA Doral
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
EPAREPA Doral
2600 NW 87th Ave, Doral
|Arepa Carne al Grill
|$11.99
|Arepa Pollo al Grill
|$10.50
More about Parrillada Familiar Da Silva LLC
Parrillada Familiar Da Silva LLC
10720 NW 58th St, Doral
|Arepas Rellena Carne
|$9.99
|Arepas Rellena Mixta
|$9.99
More about R House Wynwood
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
R House Wynwood
2727 NW 2nd Ave, Miami
|Arepa Short Rib
|$14.00
Coffee-braised short rib, pico de gallo, cilantro crema, crispy onions
|Arepa Pollo
|$12.00
Pollo enchilada, avocado-tomatillo salsa
More about Pepito Arepa's Bar
Pepito Arepa's Bar
10701 NW 58th ST., Miami
|Arepas 5 unidades
|$3.99
|Arepa De Pabellon
|$9.99
|Arepa Asado Negro
|$10.99
More about La Latina
TAPAS
La Latina
3509 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Catira Arepa
|$9.75
Shredded Chicken & Cheese
|Cheese Arepa
|$8.50
|Beef Pabellón Arepa
|$10.75
Shedded Beef, Cheese, Sweet Plantains & Black Beans
More about Budare Bistro
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Budare Bistro
1830 SW 3rd Ave, Miami
|Arepas Rellenas
|$7.85
|Arepa Budare
|$13.50
Grilled steak or chicken, pico de gallo, white cheese, and tartar sauce.