Arepas in Miami

AREPA PABELLON image

 

Doggis Arepa Bar

1246 Coral Way, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
AREPA PABELLON$10.99
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white shredded cheese
AREPA SANTA BARBARA$12.50
Marinated churrasco, tomato, avocado, white shredded cheese
AREPA MEXICANA$10.99
Churrasco, avocado and pico de gallo
More about Doggis Arepa Bar
Item pic

EMPANADAS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Doggis Arepa Bar

7281 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1657 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
AREPA PABELLON$10.99
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white shredded cheese
AREPA SANTA BARBARA$12.50
Marinated churrasco, tomato, avocado, white shredded cheese
More about Doggis Arepa Bar
Arepa Princesa Pepiada (Reina, Steak and Cheese) image

HAMBURGERS

arepa.bar

169 NW 36th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (242 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Arepa Princesa Pepiada (Reina, Steak and Cheese)$14.25
Churrasco, Reina Pepiada and Gouda Cheese
Arepa Pelua (Carne Mechada & Cheese)$10.25
Slow cooked Shredded Meat and Imported Gouda Cheese
Arepa Meat Lovers COMBO$16.00
Arepa, Fries and Soda. Arepa with Grilled Steak, White Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado and our Garlic/Cilantro Alioli
More about arepa.bar
Arepa Queso image

 

EPAREPA Kendall

13742 SW 56th St, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Arepa Queso$7.99
Arepa Carne al Grill$10.99
Arepa Pollo al Grill$9.50
More about EPAREPA Kendall
Arepa Carne al Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

EPAREPA Doral

2600 NW 87th Ave, Doral

Avg 4.7 (1020 reviews)
Takeout
Arepa Carne al Grill$11.99
Arepa Pollo al Grill$10.50
More about EPAREPA Doral
Parrillada Familiar Da Silva LLC image

 

Parrillada Familiar Da Silva LLC

10720 NW 58th St, Doral

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arepas Rellena Carne$9.99
Arepas Rellena Mixta$9.99
More about Parrillada Familiar Da Silva LLC
Arepa Short Rib image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

R House Wynwood

2727 NW 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (376 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Arepa Short Rib$14.00
Coffee-braised short rib, pico de gallo, cilantro crema, crispy onions
Arepa Pollo$12.00
Pollo enchilada, avocado-tomatillo salsa
More about R House Wynwood
Arepa De Pabellon image

 

Pepito Arepa's Bar

10701 NW 58th ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arepas 5 unidades$3.99
Arepa De Pabellon$9.99
Arepa Asado Negro$10.99
More about Pepito Arepa's Bar
Catira Arepa image

TAPAS

La Latina

3509 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Catira Arepa$9.75
Shredded Chicken & Cheese
Cheese Arepa$8.50
Beef Pabellón Arepa$10.75
Shedded Beef, Cheese, Sweet Plantains & Black Beans
More about La Latina
Arepas Rellenas image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Budare Bistro

1830 SW 3rd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (968 reviews)
Takeout
Arepas Rellenas$7.85
Arepa Budare$13.50
Grilled steak or chicken, pico de gallo, white cheese, and tartar sauce.
More about Budare Bistro
Arepas 2x10 image

 

PANNA zSouth Miami

5966 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arepas 2x10$10.00
More about PANNA zSouth Miami

