Asian chicken salad in Miami

Miami restaurants
  • Miami
  • Asian Chicken Salad

Miami restaurants that serve asian chicken salad

Lulu in the Grove

3105 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$23.00
chicken | noodles | avocado | peanuts | mango | spicy thai
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$22.00
chicken | noodles | avocado | peanuts | mango | spicy thai
More about Lulu in the Grove
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Union Station Cafe

9960 NW 116th Way, Medley

Avg 4.4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Crispy Chicken Salad$11.99
Crispy Chicken Topped with Orange-Ginger Sauce, Mandarin Oranges, Shredded Carrots, Cabbage, Scallions, Peanuts, ﻿Sesame Seeds, Mixed Greens.- Served with an Asian Vinaigrette
More about Union Station Cafe
SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS

Soho Asian Bar & Grill

19004 NE 29th Ave, Aventura

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad$20.00
Napa cabbage tossed in chili-sesame oil with sliced almonds, toasted tortilla strips and home-made dressing sprinkled with sesame seeds
More about Soho Asian Bar & Grill

