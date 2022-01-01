Asian salad in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve asian salad
Lulu in the Grove
3105 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove
|ASIAN STEAK SALAD
|$23.00
steak | noodles | avocado | peanuts | mango | spicy thai
|ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD
|$23.00
chicken | noodles | avocado | peanuts | mango | spicy thai
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Union Station Cafe
9960 NW 116th Way, Medley
|Asian Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Crispy Chicken Topped with Orange-Ginger Sauce, Mandarin Oranges, Shredded Carrots, Cabbage, Scallions, Peanuts, Sesame Seeds, Mixed Greens.- Served with an Asian Vinaigrette
SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS
Soho Asian Bar & Grill
19004 NE 29th Ave, Aventura
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$20.00
Napa cabbage tossed in chili-sesame oil with sliced almonds, toasted tortilla strips and home-made dressing sprinkled with sesame seeds