Avocado salad in Miami

Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve avocado salad

Sergio's Restaurant #5 image

 

Sergio's Restaurant #5

8807 SW 107th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Salad$3.99
Sushi Ko image

 

Sushi Ko

7971 SW 40 ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TUNA AVOCADO SALAD$14.00
AVOCADO SALAD$9.00
Sergio's Restaurant #6 image

 

Sergio's Restaurant #6

1640 NW 87th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Salad$3.99
Item pic

PIZZA

Milano's Kosher Restaurant

19090 NE 29 Ave, Aventura

Avg 3.9 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Salad$15.99
Romaine, cucumber, cherry & sun-dried tomatoes, heart of palms, avocado & lemon vinaigrette
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

100 Montaditos

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 4.4 (797 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Steak Salad$10.99
Sergio's Restaurant #2 image

 

Sergio's Restaurant #2

3252 SW 22 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Salad$3.99
Item pic

 

Locos X Grill Doral

7780 Nw 25 St #22, Doral

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Mix Salad$11.50
Whisk Gourmet image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Whisk Gourmet

7382 Sw 56th Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (3758 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP & AVOCADO SALAD$18.00
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Union Station Cafe

9960 NW 116th Way, Medley

Avg 4.4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Chicken Salad$8.99
Smashed Hass Avocado's mixed with Shredded Chicken Breast and herbs, Lettuce, Tomato and Cilantro Lime Dressing
Havana Harry's image

 

Havana Harry's

4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado Salad$7.95
Avocado Salad$7.95
Sergio's Restaurant #3 image

 

Sergio's Restaurant #3

13550 SW 120 st, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Salad$3.99
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS

100 Montaditos

13440 SW 120th street, Miami

Avg 4.3 (305 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Chicken Salad$8.99
Avocado Steak Salad$10.99
Avocado Steak Salad$8.99
Sergio's Restaurant #1 image

 

Sergio's Restaurant #1

9330 SW 40 STREET, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Salad$3.99
Item pic

 

Shoma Bazaar

9420 NW 41 Street, Doral

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado Salad$13.00
Baby Heirlooms / Red Onion
Cumin Lime Vin
Royd's image

 

Royd's

20800 SW 177 Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Salad$3.77
Tatore Ristorante Italiano image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Tatore Ristorante Italiano

14730 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (1045 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
AVOCADO SALAD$15.50
Two half avocado stuffed with tomatoes, feta cheese over a bed of greens with a homemade dressing.
