Avocado sandwiches in Miami

Miami restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Purple Orchid

100 S Biscayne Blvd SUITE 101, Miami

Avg 3 (1 review)
Takeout
Chicken Avocado Sandwich$9.99
Artisan bread, chicken breast, smashed avocado, egg whites, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese
More about Purple Orchid
Havana Harry's image

 

Havana Harry's

4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Avocado Club Sandwich$10.95
Melted mozzarella cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes with mayonnaise in French bread
More about Havana Harry's
Item pic

 

Purple Orchid

150 West Flagler Street Suite 175, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Avocado Sandwich$8.99
Artisan bread, chicken breast, smashed avocado, egg whites, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese
More about Purple Orchid
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Pastry is Art

12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (534 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tropi Chicken Avocado Sandwich$10.50
Chicken salad, pineapple bites, bacon stripes, mozzarella, 1/2 avocado stripes on soft Hawaiian bread with toasted coconut on top.
Divine!!!
More about Pastry is Art

