Avocado sandwiches in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches
More about Purple Orchid
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Purple Orchid
100 S Biscayne Blvd SUITE 101, Miami
|Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$9.99
Artisan bread, chicken breast, smashed avocado, egg whites, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese
More about Havana Harry's
Havana Harry's
4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables
|Grilled Chicken Avocado Club Sandwich
|$10.95
Melted mozzarella cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes with mayonnaise in French bread
More about Purple Orchid
Purple Orchid
150 West Flagler Street Suite 175, Miami
|Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$8.99
Artisan bread, chicken breast, smashed avocado, egg whites, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese
More about Pastry is Art
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Pastry is Art
12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach
|Tropi Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$10.50
Chicken salad, pineapple bites, bacon stripes, mozzarella, 1/2 avocado stripes on soft Hawaiian bread with toasted coconut on top.
Divine!!!