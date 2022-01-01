Baked ziti in
Miami restaurants that serve baked ziti
PIZZA
New York Roma Pizza
6420 Bird Rd, MIAMI
Avg 4.3
(37 reviews)
Baked Ziti
$11.00
Lean ground beef, spaghetti sauce, ziti pasta, and cheese. Includes two garlic rolls.
More about New York Roma Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA
Two Brothers Restaurant
13740 SW 84th St, Miami
Avg 4.1
(451 reviews)
Baked Ziti
$14.95
More about Two Brothers Restaurant
