Barbacoas in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve barbacoas
Uptown 66
6600 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|BARBACOA
|$5.00
OXTAIL, BEEF CHEEK, SHORT RIB, PICKLED ONION, RADISH
Little Hen
3451 NE 1st Ave Suite 100/102, Miami
|Barbacoa Tacos
|$9.00
onions, cilantro, salsa & guacamole
Bodega Taqueria Aventura
19129 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
|Barbacoa
|$5.00
Guajillo Braised Short Rib, Cotija Cheese, Red Onions, Potato Sticks, Cilantro, Salsa Rosada