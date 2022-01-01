Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef fried rice in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve beef fried rice

Main pic

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRIED RICE BEEF$18.00
FRIED RICE, EGG OMELETTE, SCALLIONS, OYSTER SAUCE AND RED PEPPER
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Sokai Sushi Bar image

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRIED RICE BEEF$18.00
FRIED RICE, EGG OMELETTE, SCALLIONS, OYSTER SAUCE AND RED PEPPER
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Main pic

 

Sokai Sushi Kendall

11735 SW 147th Ave, miami

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRIED RICE BEEF$18.00
FRIED RICE, EGG OMELETTE, SCALLIONS, OYSTER SAUCE AND RED PEPPER
More about Sokai Sushi Kendall
Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge image

SEAFOOD

Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge

650 NW 71st Street, Miami

Avg 4.3 (3385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Package 3 - Spinach and Beef, Rice and Peas, Fried Plantains, Pickelies$140.00
More about Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
Takee Outee image

 

Takee Outee

20234 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Fried Rice
More about Takee Outee
Havana Harry's image

 

Havana Harry's

4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Fried Rice$18.95
Beef Fried Rice$18.95
More about Havana Harry's
Main pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sokai Sushi Bar

10141 w flagler st, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRIED RICE BEEF$18.00
FRIED RICE, EGG OMELETTE, SCALLIONS, OYSTER SAUCE AND RED PEPPER
More about Sokai Sushi Bar

