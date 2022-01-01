Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve bisque

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

FreshCo Fish Market & Grill

12700 SW 122nd Ave #113, Miami

Avg 4.6 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cream of Crab Bisque$7.95
Blue Crab Chunks in a Creamy Bisque
More about FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
Two Pizza Guys image

 

Two Pizza Guys

15420 SW 136th St UNIT 2, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
LOBSTER BISQUE SOUP$10.00
Creamy lobster soup.
More about Two Pizza Guys
Two Brothers Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Two Brothers Restaurant

13740 SW 84th St, Miami

Avg 4.1 (451 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobser Bisque$9.95
More about Two Brothers Restaurant
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CRAB • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • SHRIMP • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

The Original Crab House

9457 SW 56th ST, Miami

Avg 4.5 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Bisque
Our secret formula for the Best Lobster bisque. ( Feedback appreciated)
More about The Original Crab House
Zak the Baker image

 

Zak the Baker

295 NW 26th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (1654 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Charred Tomato Bisque Soup (vegan)$7.50
Tomatoes, roasted red bell peppers, carrots, celery, white onion, garlic, basil, tarragon, almond milk.
Serves with a piece of toasted foccacia bread.
Contains wheat, almond.
Kosher non-dairy
More about Zak the Baker
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES

Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

16650 SW 88th St,, Miami

Avg 4.6 (905 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bisque De Langosta$8.99
the lobster bisque is an elegant cream made from juices and fragrances of the real shell and lobster meat.
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
Chef Adrianne's image

 

Chef Adrianne's

11715 Sherri Lane, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Bisque$11.00
Tomato Soup With A Hint of Cream
More about Chef Adrianne's
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.3 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Lobster Bisque$8.00
Cup Lobster Bisque$6.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Marino's Pizza Pasta image

 

Marino's Pizza Pasta

13821 SW 88th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Bisque$11.00
Side Lobster Bisque$6.00
More about Marino's Pizza Pasta
Casablanca On The Bay image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Casablanca On The Bay

1717 N Bayshore Dr, Miami

Avg 4.1 (1384 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Bisque$18.00
More about Casablanca On The Bay

