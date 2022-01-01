Bisque in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve bisque
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
12700 SW 122nd Ave #113, Miami
|Cream of Crab Bisque
|$7.95
Blue Crab Chunks in a Creamy Bisque
Two Pizza Guys
15420 SW 136th St UNIT 2, Miami
|LOBSTER BISQUE SOUP
|$10.00
Creamy lobster soup.
PIZZA • PASTA
Two Brothers Restaurant
13740 SW 84th St, Miami
|Lobser Bisque
|$9.95
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CRAB • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • SHRIMP • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
The Original Crab House
9457 SW 56th ST, Miami
|Lobster Bisque
Our secret formula for the Best Lobster bisque. ( Feedback appreciated)
Zak the Baker
295 NW 26th St, Miami
|Charred Tomato Bisque Soup (vegan)
|$7.50
Tomatoes, roasted red bell peppers, carrots, celery, white onion, garlic, basil, tarragon, almond milk.
Serves with a piece of toasted foccacia bread.
Contains wheat, almond.
Kosher non-dairy
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
16650 SW 88th St,, Miami
|Bisque De Langosta
|$8.99
the lobster bisque is an elegant cream made from juices and fragrances of the real shell and lobster meat.
Chef Adrianne's
11715 Sherri Lane, Miami
|Tomato Bisque
|$11.00
Tomato Soup With A Hint of Cream
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Bowl Lobster Bisque
|$8.00
|Cup Lobster Bisque
|$6.00
Marino's Pizza Pasta
13821 SW 88th Street, Miami
|Lobster Bisque
|$11.00
|Side Lobster Bisque
|$6.00