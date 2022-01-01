Blueberry pancakes in Miami
SMOOTHIES • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grown
8211 S Dixie Hwy, Miami
|GF Blueberry Pancake
|$10.00
Cafe Bastille
248 SE 1 ST, Miami
|BLUEBERRY MARSCAPONE PANCAKES
|$17.00
2 large blueberry pancakes, blueberry compote, lemon zests, fresh mascarpone, maple syrup on the side
Kush By Spillover
2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove
|Blueberry Lemon Zest Pancakes
|$14.00
Fluffy Blueberry Pancakes, Whipped Cream, Lemon Zest, Graham Cracker Crumble and Maple Syrup