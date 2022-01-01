Boneless ribs in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve boneless ribs
Motek
36 NE 1st St #132, Miami
|Boneless Rib-Eye
|$42.00
12oz prime rib marinated in rosemary & garlic. served with sumac onion and roasted tomato
*all chicken and meat at Motek is 100% GLATT kosher. please note we are not a certified kosher restaurant, we are kosher-style. for more information please contact us directly*
Takee Outee
20234 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay
|L# Boneless Ribs
|$7.50
|D# Boneless Ribs
|$9.95
|Boneless Spare Ribs (S)
|$7.99
Motek Aventura Mall
19565 Biscayne Blvd #938, Aventura
|Boneless Rib-Eye
|$42.00
9oz prime rib, marinated in rosemary & garlic, served with sumac onion and roasted tomato
*all chicken and meat at Motek is 100% GLATT kosher. please note we are not a certified kosher restaurant, we are kosher-style. for more information please contact us directly*