Brulee in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve brulee

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES

Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

16650 SW 88th St,, Miami

Avg 4.6 (905 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creme Brulee ( Madagascar Vainilla W/Caramel )$7.49
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pinch Kitchen+Bar

8601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
Takeout
Rosemary Creme Brulee$7.00
expresso cake "sugar cube"
More about Pinch Kitchen+Bar
Banner pic

 

Coppola's Bistro Ristorante

7317 sw 107 ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creme Brulee$12.95
A rich custard topped with a layer of hardened caramelized sugar.
More about Coppola's Bistro Ristorante
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Pastry is Art

12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (534 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Creme Brulee$4.75
CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT BRULEE TART$30.00
Chocolate crust filled with caramel, hazelnut creme brulee, topped with chocolate ganache.
More about Pastry is Art

