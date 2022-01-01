Bruschetta in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Two Pizza Guys
Two Pizza Guys
15420 SW 136th St UNIT 2, Miami
|BRUSCHETTA
|$10.00
Toasted Italian bread with fresh diced tomatoes, garlic & olive oil.
More about Apizza Brooklyn Bird Road
Apizza Brooklyn Bird Road
5755 Bird Road, Miami
|HEIRLOOM BRUSCHETTA
|$14.00
More about Habibi Kush
FALAFEL • CHICKEN
Habibi Kush
930 NE 79 ST, Miami
|Mediterranean Bruschetta
|$8.00
Fresh chopped tomatoes, crumbled Feta cheese, fresh herbs, dotted with extra virgin olive oil and Mediterranean spices
More about Montecatini
Montecatini
14211 SW 42nd St Unit 33A, MIAMI
|Bruschettas Tradicionales
|$6.95
Tomates con Albahaca Fresca, Cebolla, Ajo, Vinagre Basámico y Aceite de Oliva. Servido Sobre Pan Tostado con Queso Parmesano por Encima.
More about The Citadel
PIZZA
The Citadel
8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Bruschetta Tomato Basil
|$8.00
[3 per order] marinated tomatoes, garlic, basil
More about Tatore Ristorante Italiano
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Tatore Ristorante Italiano
14730 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach
|Bruschetta Sorrentina
|$12.00
Homemade toasted bread with diced tomatoes, basil, garlic, topped with shaved parmigiano & tuscan extra virgin olive oil dressing.
More about Il Bambino Restaurant
Il Bambino Restaurant
7921 SW 40th street Suite 52, Miami
|Tomato Bruschetta
|$9.95