Bruschetta in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve bruschetta

Main pic

 

Apizza Brooklyn

9515 S. Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest

No reviews yet
Takeout
HEIRLOOM BRUSCHETTA$14.00
Two Pizza Guys image

 

Two Pizza Guys

15420 SW 136th St UNIT 2, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
BRUSCHETTA$10.00
Toasted Italian bread with fresh diced tomatoes, garlic & olive oil.
Main pic

 

Apizza Brooklyn Bird Road

5755 Bird Road, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
HEIRLOOM BRUSCHETTA$14.00
Item pic

FALAFEL • CHICKEN

Habibi Kush

930 NE 79 ST, Miami

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Bruschetta$8.00
Fresh chopped tomatoes, crumbled Feta cheese, fresh herbs, dotted with extra virgin olive oil and Mediterranean spices
Montecatini image

 

Montecatini

14211 SW 42nd St Unit 33A, MIAMI

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschettas Tradicionales$6.95
Tomates con Albahaca Fresca, Cebolla, Ajo, Vinagre Basámico y Aceite de Oliva. Servido Sobre Pan Tostado con Queso Parmesano por Encima.
The Citadel image

PIZZA

The Citadel

8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta Tomato Basil$8.00
[3 per order] marinated tomatoes, garlic, basil
Marino's Pizza Pasta image

 

Marino's Pizza Pasta

13821 SW 88th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta$11.00
Tatore Ristorante Italiano image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Tatore Ristorante Italiano

14730 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (1045 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta Sorrentina$12.00
Homemade toasted bread with diced tomatoes, basil, garlic, topped with shaved parmigiano & tuscan extra virgin olive oil dressing.
Restaurant banner

 

Il Bambino Restaurant

7921 SW 40th street Suite 52, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomato Bruschetta$9.95
Item pic

 

Spris Artisan Pizza - Midtown

3201 N Miami Ave #102, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BRUSCHETTA AVOCADO$10.00
brie, avocado, fresh seasoned tomato
